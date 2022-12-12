Police say they think at least two of the three convenience store holdups over the last few days are related.
Area police are investigating two armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery that have taken place since Thursday.
Rutland City Police reported one at the Grove Street Jolley Mart on Thursday and an attempted hold-up Saturday at the Mobil station on West Street at Ripley Road. Meanwhile, Vermont State Police said the Short Stop on Route 4 in Rutland Town also was robbed Saturday.
Police said they believe the same person was responsible for the two incidents Saturday.
"Same MO — it was at knife point," said Sgt. Charles Whitehead, of the Rutland City Police, on Monday. "Same description — male, face covered."
At the West Street Mobil, Whitehead said the robbery was unsuccessful because the clerk refused to hand anything over and the perpetrator left empty-handed.
Whitehead said that while the region has seen a rash of armed robberies in recent weeks, they tend to come in waves.
"We'll go a while without any, then we'll have a period of time where we get one or two a week," he said. "Then they go back down."
Whitehead said when the incidents spike, it's often because of a couple repeat offenders, but not always.
"You might get some that aren't related; they see it happen and get the idea to do it, as well," he said.
Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said that while he did not have precise numbers, it seems to him such cases were on the rise.
"When I started working in Rutland in 2015, if we had one a month, that felt about right," he said. "Now, we have multiple robberies and assault and robberies sometimes in a week."
Sullivan said people involved in holdups almost always have a criminal history, but the statute that governs them has made the so-called "revolving door" less of an issue for such crimes as it has been with repeated shoplifting charges. Sullivan said his office has requested that a number of the suspects in those cases be held without bail pre-trial, and has been largely successful in doing so.
"I think given the ... nature of that type of crime ... that is usually the type of violation that warrants a hold without bail," he said. "We don't like seeing acts of violence and threatened violence in the community. We are going to respond to them as vigorously as we can within the confines of the law."
