A man, described in court as transient, was ordered held without bail Wednesday after being charged with two felony counts of assault.
Malcolm J. Campbell Jr., 35, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of sexual assault with no consent and one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The charge of sexual assault carries a mandatory minimum penalty of three years in jail and a maximum term of life.
Daron Raleigh, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, cited the fact that Campbell was facing what is often called a “life offense” when asking Judge Thomas Zonay to hold Campbell without bail.
Raleigh also said Campbell was originally from Louisiana and didn’t have strong ties to the Rutland area.
Attorney Katelyn Atwood, who represented Campbell, asked Zonay to release Campbell because she challenged the weight of the state’s evidence. Atwood said a sworn statement in the case had been recorded on video and wasn’t part of the police affidavit.
However, Zonay said a weight of evidence hearing, which are commonly scheduled after a defendant was held without bail, was an opportunity for the defendant and his or her attorney to challenge the state’s evidence.
Campbell was charged based on evidence from an affidavit written by Detective Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Rosario said police investigated an incident at a State Street home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
A woman at the home said she knew Campbell and allowed him to stay with her because he told her he was homeless. The woman said she was not in a relationship with Campbell.
The woman said the Tuesday incident started when she told Campbell to take his things and leave her home.
According to the woman, Campbell put his hands around her neck and forced her into a chair. She said she was in fear for her life.
The woman told police that Campbell removed her clothing by force and later attempted to force her to perform oral sex.
The woman said she continued to resist and Campbell eventually “backed off.”
Rosario said in the affidavit that the woman told him Campbell said he was leaving her home because he had an appointment but said he “was not finished with her.”
Police found Campbell driving his truck on Allen Street, the affidavit said.
“Campbell denied any wrongdoing and said he never did anything to hurt (the woman),” Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
Campbell began weeping in court Wednesday after Zonay ordered him held without bail.
The domestic assault charge Campbell is facing is punishable by up to 15 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.