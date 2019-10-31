The Homeless Prevention Center will mark its 20th anniversary Saturday with a dinner dance and silent auction at the Franklin Conference Center.
The celebration doubles as a fundraiser to support the nonprofit's work to prevent and eliminate homelessness. Services from the organization include rental assistance, helping people find affordable apartments and assisting families in the eviction process. Their services are free to participants, supported by grants and private donations.
In 2019, The Homeless Prevention Center helped more than 500 Vermonters who were homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 775-9286 or visit HPCVT.ORG.
