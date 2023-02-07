Social services leaders say they’re scrambling to figure out what to do when the state’s program to help homeless people stay in hotels ends — either next month as slated or this summer if legislation is passed.

“I don’t know what we will see come March 31,” Angus Chaney, executive director of the Homelessness Prevention Center, told the House housing committee last Wednesday when asked about the looming expiration of the Transitional Housing Program.

