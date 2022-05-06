The race for Rutland County’s Senate seats opened even wider Friday as Sen. Cheryl Hooker said she will not run again.
The Democrat joins her Republican counterpart, Sen. Josh Terenzini, who has also announced his will vacate his seat rather than run for re-election, leaving Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, as the only incumbent on the ballot. Collamore could not be immediately reached late Friday afternoon, but he said after Terenzini’s announcement that he did intend to run again.
“After being in and out of the Legislature over the past 32 years, it’s probably time to let someone else have this much fun,” Hooker said Friday.
Hooker said she was particularly proud to have been in the Legislature when it passed Vermont’s Civil Unions law in 2000 and also that one of her last acts would be participating in the unanimous override of Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the pension bill.
“I was fighting for workers — state workers, state troopers,” she said. “I hope I’ll be remembered for working for people, working Vermonters.”
Hooker said there is also some unfinished business she hopes her successor will see through.
“I certainly wish I could have been more helpful in getting Vermont to a universal health care system,” she said. “That is something I worked on in my early years and worked on throughout my tenures. Unfortunately, we still cannot say that every Vermonter is covered.”
Hooker said she was not aware of anyone lined up to seek her seat — or Terenzini’s — but that she knew conversations were being had among the county’s Democrats about recruiting candidates.
Hooker was first appointed to the Vermont House of representatives in 1990, chosen to fill out L. Bernard Waterman’s term after he resigned. She didn’t run for the seat when the term expired, though, instead choosing to participate in a program where her family spent a year in England.
She ran successfully for the seat in 1992, though, and was in and out of Montpelier in the coming years. A long absence from the Legislature followed a 2002 defeat, but she made several attempts to return, winning her current seat in 2018.
Hooker said she plans to spend time with her grandchild, travel and get more involved with community events.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to be elected to serve the people of Rutland County,” she said. “I hope to serve them in different capacities now that I have time.”
