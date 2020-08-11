Sen. Cheryl Hooker led the field in the Rutland County Democratic Primary Tuesday as what looked like a decisive portion of the results came in.
Four people were competing for three spots on the Democratic ticket for Rutland County’s State Senate seats. Hooker, the only incumbent, appeared to have easily won a shot at another term having 5,119 votes with more than 20 of Rutland County’s 26 towns reporting. Joining her on the ticket are Greg Cox, of West Rutland, with 3,910 votes and Larry Courcelle, of Mendon, with 3,066.
Christopher Hoyt, a relative unknown, trailed with 1,478 — a seemingly insurmountable gap by the time the Herald went to press.
It’s a second try for Cox, who was nominated but fell short of winning a seat in 2018. Courcelle is a former Mendon selectman.
Hooker said she was thrilled, if the results held up, to be on the ballot again in November and thrilled at turnout.
“I went around the county today, and it looks like this is going to be a record primary turnout, which is good,” she said. “I’d say mail-in ballots have a lot to do with it.”
Hooker said there was a lot of work to be done before November — and that then there would be a lot of work to do afterward.
“It was nice — this is unusual for Democrats in Rutland County to have a primary,” Cox said. “There was a lot of excitement and energy and people stepping up to run.”
Cox said he was optimistic, even if Democrats have an uphill battle in the relatively conservative Rutland County.
“I think this could be a change election,” he said. “I think a lot of people are energized. COVID has exposed a lot of the cracks in our system and people are ready to re-evaluate our institutions.”
Their Republican opponents will be Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini — son of Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town, and Terry Williams of Poultney, who fell short of the Republican nomination in 2018. Sen. James McNeil, R-Rutland County is not seeking re-election.
The pattern repeated itself in most of the towns that had reported in by 10 p.m. — Hooker coming in first, followed by Cox, then Courcelle, then Hoyt. Hoyt trailed significantly though he performed better in a few smaller towns — Pawlet, Ira and Poultney were all close between him and Courcelle, and he managed a third-place finish in Benson.
Another exception was Mendon, where Courcelle — the hometown candidate — managed to claim first place 137 votes to Hooker’s 130 and Cox’s 85. Hoyt only managed 18. Cox managed a first-place finish in his hometown of West Rutland, leaving Hooker a close second and Courcelle in third.
Hoyt could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.
