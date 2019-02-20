On Wednesday evening, PEG-TV hosted a pre-election forum for nine candidates running for the Board of Aldermen to talk about how they would work to improve the city.
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, moderated. After giving a shout-out to West Rutland resident Jim Mumford for his heroic efforts saving a man from a burning vehicle Friday evening in Rutland, Donahue asked each of the candidates present what they’re passionate about.
Two of the candidates, newcomer Jacqueline Fleck and incumbent William Gillam, were absent.
Chris Ettori, who, if elected, would enter his third term on the board, said he cared most about developing Rutland economically, and developing the rental market to protect landlords’ investments is a priority.
Melinda Humphrey, finishing up her sixth year on the board, helped found Rutland Young Professionals, serves as a girls youth hockey coach, is a charter member of the NAACP and along with being a licensed foster parent is working with the Rutland Regional Marketing initiative as a red carpet concierge.
She works as an analyst at Green Mountain Power, and said it was the quality of life that she valued most as a citizen of Rutland.
Rebecca Mattis, hoping to be re-elected for a second term, serves on five committees and serves as board representative to five other city committees. She said her passion was the democratic process and governance.
“I love Rutland,” Mattis said. “This is the best place because of the people here, and I feel very privileged to be able to live here.”
Matthew Merritt, a new hopeful and sales representative for Mitchell’s Tees and Signs in Pittsford, said he was most interested in improving the infrastructure around the city, focusing on the streets, bridges and sidewalks.
Lisa Ryan, a member of Project VISION and program manager of the Rutland County Community Justice Center through BROC, is hoping for a second term on the board. She said she returned to Rutland after she graduated from college and found it was the people and the community that ignited her desire to serve them.
Robert Schlachter, former longtime city fire chief and resident of the Rutland area since 1979, currently serves as president of Rutland County Fire Mutual Aid. He said business and economic development are where he felt most drawn, specifically where the Department of Public Works was concerned.
“I just believe Rutland’s best days are ahead of us,” Schlachter said. “Bringing new business in, with the jobs of the future, developing the workforce that we need to do that.”
Another newcomer, Matt Reveal, owner of Muckenschnabel’s and a longtime resident, is running for the one-year seat left by William Notte. He said he was impressed with the board’s decision to keep the budget steady this year, and aimed to support efforts to keep taxes low for Rutland-area residents.
Tom DePoy, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, expressed concern that a lot of the cuts that contributed to the less than 1 percent rise in the city budget were cuts made to worker’s compensation insurance, which was greatly reduced this year.
“That’s not always going to happen,” Depoy said. “If our worker’s comp experience goes up, we’re going to look at some major increases, which I hope we don’t.”
Throughout the evening, the candidates weighed in on how to improve the city and how to draw business downtown. While Humphrey suggested reaching out to good-paying businesses looking to expand, Schlachter suggested marketing efforts to make Rutland a recreation destination and DePoy said he’d like to see something on the other side of Route 7 now that Five Guys has moved in.
“We need to increase the tax base,” Mattis said.
Former Rutland Area Solid Waste District board member Dan White said the key to bringing Rutland back would be to decrease the number of bars on Center Street.
Ettori suggested more investment in the energy innovation and farm-to-table reputation Vermont already has, and Ryan suggested focusing on the side streets to improve the quality of life for Rutland’s everyday citizens.
The candidates were split on a city sign ordinance, with Merritt and DePoy citing the prohibition of large, brightly-lit signs as dangerous and unneeded, while Humphrey said it wasn’t a business killer, and Ryan, Schlachter and Reveal all expressed that there had to be a way to make sure signs are tasteful, practical and moderate.
“It’s a business killer,” DePoy said.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.