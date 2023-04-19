BRANDON — It’s not official, but it’s likely that Seth Hopkins will become the new town manager while Bill Moore will serve as assistant town manager.
Hopkins is chair of the select board, while Moore is interim town manager. Hopkins has been on the board for several years while Moore, until February, had been economic development officer, as well as director of the Recreation Department. Moore became interim town manager in February following the resignation of former Town Manager David Atherton, who left to take on a town manager role in nearby Pittsford.
Selectman Tim Guiles said the board met Monday and decided to announce that it would offer the town manager job to Hopkins and an assistant town manager position to Moore. According to Guiles, for this to be official, the board will have to vote to extend these offers in a public session scheduled for Monday.
Hopkins said he’ll submit his letter of resignation then, so he can begin serving as town manager. He’s recused himself from board discussions involving the town manager search.
Guiles said the official vote was delayed by the board because the board wishes to have all of its members present when it happens. Selectwoman Cecil Reniche-Smith was absent from Monday’s meeting because of illness.
Hopkins said he expects the details of his and Moore’s contract will be finalized on Monday.
“And I’m feeling grateful that Bill is on board because I think he and I really will make each other stronger people in terms of managing the town, and I think we’re going to do good stuff together,” he said.
“I’m excited to work with Seth,” Moore said Wednesday. “I think we both have strengths that will be augmented by each other’s presence. I am satisfied, absolutely.”
He said he believes they, with the towns’ other elected officials and employees, will be able to put the town on a good course for the coming decades.
“We’re post Segment Six; we’re in the middle of a town plan update; and we’ve got this beautiful downtown people want to be a part of,” he said. “This allows me to focus more on economic development stuff, as well as community development and volunteer development.”
Segment Six was a massive two-year construction project completed just before the COVID-19 pandemic that left downtown Brandon with new sidewalks, lights and water infrastructure.
To help in the town manager search, the board formed an Advisory Town Manager Search Committee consisting of Town Clerk Sue Gage, Brent Buehler, Sara Stevens, Sharon Stearns and Vicki Disorda.
Gage said the committee sent 21 questions to the board to ask Hopkins and Moore. She said she felt that the town had a good pool of applications to choose from.
“Obviously, it’s really nice to have Seth because it provides some continuity. We know him well. He’s been a very good board chair. He’s certainly proven himself there, and I’m sure he’ll be a really good town manager, as well,” she said.
Gage said she is also happy to see Moore continue in a management role, saying he’s a great communicator and has much to offer the town.
