BRANDON — It’s not official, but it’s likely that Seth Hopkins will become the new town manager while Bill Moore will serve as assistant town manager.

Hopkins is chair of the select board, while Moore is interim town manager. Hopkins has been on the board for several years while Moore, until February, had been economic development officer, as well as director of the Recreation Department. Moore became interim town manager in February following the resignation of former Town Manager David Atherton, who left to take on a town manager role in nearby Pittsford.

