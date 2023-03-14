BRANDON — Seth Hopkins will continue to serve as Select Board chair following Monday’s re-organizational meeting, while newly elected Selectwoman Cecil Reniche-Smith can continue to be on the Planning Commission following a policy waiver.

Hopkins and Reniche-Smith were both elected to one-year seats on the board on Town Meeting Day. Hopkins has served eight years on the board and been its chair for the past several of those. Reniche-Smith is chair of the Planning Commission.

