BRANDON — Seth Hopkins will continue to serve as Select Board chair following Monday’s re-organizational meeting, while newly elected Selectwoman Cecil Reniche-Smith can continue to be on the Planning Commission following a policy waiver.
Hopkins and Reniche-Smith were both elected to one-year seats on the board on Town Meeting Day. Hopkins has served eight years on the board and been its chair for the past several of those. Reniche-Smith is chair of the Planning Commission.
The board made many appointments to minor town offices, but for Reniche-Smith to continue on the Planning Commission, the board had to waive its current policy for appointing people to boards and commissions.
Hopkins said the board has a policy regarding the avoidance of real or apparent conflicts of interest. It holds that the select board won’t appoint its own members to boards and commissions. He said that there is, however, a provision in the policy that allows the board to waive this when doing so would be within the town’s best interest.
Hopkins said that the Planning Commission is chronically understaffed and is about to spend the next year or so working on updating both the Brandon Land Use Ordinance and the Town Plan. He said it would be within the town’s best interest to have Reniche-Smith remain on the commission.
Reniche-Smith asked if she should step away from being chairwoman of the Planning Commission. Selectman Tim Guiles said the commission itself should decide who its chair is.
Selectman Tracy Wyman will continue to serve as the board’s vice chairman, while Selectman Brian Coolidge, who was elected to a three-year seat at Town Meeting Day, was appointed board clerk.
The board entered into an executive session at the end of the regular meeting to discuss the hiring of a new town manager. Hopkins recused himself, as he’s applied to be hired for that role. He would not be able to serve on the board should he be hired.
After the executive session, Guiles announced that it was to update Reniche-Smith on what’s been going on with the town manager hiring process.
According to the town website, the board is accepting applications for the town manager role until the closing of the business day on March 24.
Interim town manager report
Interim Town Manager Bill Moore, who has applied for the full-time position, updated the board on property buyouts. For several years, the town has been using Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to buy up properties prone to flooding, mainly along or near Newton Road. Moore said there’s been a closing for 17 Burke Park, using not FEMA money but funds from the state Flood Resilient Communities Fund. He added that 301 Newton Road has also been closed on, and the town expects to close on 337 Newton Road in April. After that, a request for proposal will be circulated for their demolition. Moore said the town has also begun the process for a FEMA buyout of 32 Marble St., and a portion of 110 Newton Road.
Moore said he’s also discussed the need for a new salt shed with the town Highway Department. The desire is for a larger shed to store more material to lower the cost of buying it.
The town has also received a $7,200 grant, with a $4,000 match, from the state Division of Historic Preservation, for the Brandon Historic Preservation Committee to spend the next 18 months identifying any previously unknown historic properties, said Moore. Once the survey is done, a report will be released recommending some for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
