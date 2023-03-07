BRANDON — Seth Hopkins, Cecil Reniche-Smith, and Brian Coolidge were elected to the select board by voters.
Hopkins, an incumbent, and Reniche-Smith received 716 votes and 555 votes respectively, defeating incumbent Ralph Ethier, who received 456 votes. This was for two one-year seats.
Coolidge, an incumbent, defeated Marielle Blais with 673 votes to her 364. This was for a three-year seat.
The budget of $3,346,150 with $2,737.260 to be raised in taxes passed with 724 voting “yes” and 372 voting “no.”
All other ballot articles passed.
Ethier was appointed last fall to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of Michael Markowski. A longtime Brandon resident, Ethier owns Neshobe Wood Products, a business he started after a long career at Vermont Tubbs. Before he joined the board, Ethier was on the Planning Commission and Development Review Board, where he served for several years.
Hopkins has been on the board for eight years and has been its chair for several of them. He’s been in town since 2005, running a self-guided bicycling tour business with his wife. He originally joined the board in an effort to bring fiscal stability to the town, focusing on the annual budget process. He said in the weeks leading up to Town Meeting Day that he’d like to find ways to get more people involved in town government and believes the labor market will be the town’s next challenge.
He has also applied to fill the town manager position, left vacant with the resignation of Dave Atherton in February. He can’t serve on the board and be town manager.
Reniche-Smith is the current chair of the Planning Commission, a seat she’ll have to vacate once she joins the board.
A graduate of Vermont Law School, she used to work as an assistant attorney general in Oregon. She moved to this area so she’d be closer to her aging mother. She works part-time at The Bookstore and is a trustee for Brandon Free Library. She has a background in volunteer working helping animal welfare groups.
Blais grew up in Newport and went on to receive a master’s degree in speech pathology from the University of Vermont. Later, she’d earn a master’s degree in English from the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English. She taught in North Carolina and Virginia for many years until she returned to Vermont in 2001. Brandon appealed to her because of its size. She’s the vice chair of the Vermont Progressive Party and ran, in part, as an effort to have more women on the board.
Coolidge is a lifelong Brandon resident. His father was a local school principal while his mother had a long teaching career. Coolidge works at Phoenix Feeds creating feed products. He used to drive for the company. He also owns his own house painting business and every Sunday carries on his late mother’s work with the Brandon Area Food Shelf, collecting donated food items, sorting them and delivering to families. He’s been on the board for about four and a half years, having been originally appointed to fill a vacancy. He’s also been involved in the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce. Coolidge joined the board mainly because he loves the town and wanted to give back to it. He said in the weeks leading up to the election that he’d like to see more affordable housing options in town as well as new businesses.
