The new 4-H horse facilities debuted at the fair, but the horses and their riders will get their big moment this weekend.
From Friday to Monday, the Vermont State Fairgrounds will host the first Central Vermont Horse Festival, which will include displays riders and their horses, as well as farriers — the craftspeople who trim and shoe the horses’ hooves.
Organizer Andrea Miglorie said about 50 riders have pre-registered and another 25 to 30 are expected to sign up on the opening day.
“For this area, it’s pretty big,” she said. “It’s similar to what would be seen at Addison or Champlain Valley.”
The entire event is free and open to the public and will feature food vendors and what Miglorie described as a “small trade show.”
Using donated money and materials along with volunteer labor, 4-H spent the summer renovating the old racing barn at the fairgrounds and building a new barn as well as a new arena.
Events start at 8 a.m. Friday in the Royce Mandigo Arena with a clinic put on by the Vermont Farriers Association, and Saturday morning will feature a farrier competition.
“They take, literally, just a plain bar of steel and have to forge it,” Miglorie said. “It’s super-exciting.”
Horses will arrive all through Friday, and Saturday will begin with an open show in which the horses are shown “in hand” — inspected by the judges in non-riding situations. Riding competitions will begin Saturday afternoon, bracketed by a “military salute” by a black Morgan stallion at 12:30 p.m. and a Vermont Morgan horse demonstration at 4 p.m.
Sunday opens with a dressage competition at 9 a.m.
“Dressage is kind of like figure skating on horseback,” Miglorie said. “In the afternoon, we put the jumps up.”
Monday will feature a gymkhana.
“That’s where they do barrel racing and other games on horseback,” Miglorie said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
