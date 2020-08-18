The second annual Central Vermont Horse Festival is scaled back but still happening.
The show launched last year as a showcase for the new 4-H horse arena at the Vermont State Fairgrounds. Plans for this year included a variety of programming expanding on the riding events in last year’s festival. Trish Bankes, a former Rutland area resident who now runs horse events based out of Pennsylvania, contacted organizer Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie about adding to the 2020 event.
“The horse shows that Andrea produced over Labor Day weekend last year would have been part of the larger event I was creating,” Bankes said. “I was adding a variety of things including an obstacle challenge ... an obstacle trail clinic. ... We were going to do a mounted shooting clinic.”
Organizers were even going to bring cows for a clinic on roping cows from horseback and similar skills.
The event was going to go four days, taking place over Labor Day weekend. But as with so many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed those ambitions. Instead, Bankes said, several of the would-be participants have provided videos that will be available for free online during the event via SomeHorsesExpo.com. Presenters include horse trainer Leslie Desmond and horse sports massage therapist Julie March.
Bankes said she believes the event has the potential to be massive.
“I had run a lot of advertising, and I was anticipating or projecting maybe 3,500 people,” she said. “I was aiming to make it huge. If we did not hit that number this year, we would’ve aimed to expand on it this year.”
As it is, the two-day event is capped at 75 horses for the open show Sept. 5 and 50 for the gymkhana Sept. 6. Hathaway-Miglorie said she is confident all those spots will be filled.
“We’re getting an overwhelming response,” she said. “There not a lot of stuff going on because of the virus, and people are pleased we’re having a horse show.”
Hathaway-Miglorie said entries are not due until the day before the show and many participants are waiting until the last minute to register.
“A lot of people are afraid if we have another outbreak, everything’s going to get canceled,” she said.
