Hospital officials say Rutland Regional Medical Center's new psychiatric wing has added a little capacity, but has massively improved quality of care.
This week, the hospital marked the completion of the $4.1 million renovation. The work took the unit from 17 beds to 20, but officials said the biggest change is most of those beds are in their own rooms.
Lesa Cathcart, the nurse director of the psychiatric service inpatient unit, said this allows for more flexibility in treatment, and it gives the patients some much-needed personal space.
"They've really created a very soft, soothing, comfortable unit for our patients," Cathcart said.
The unit sees about 650 patients a year — 75% of whom are from Rutland County, according to Cathcart. She said the stays vary in length but the average is probably five to seven days. She said 95% of the referrals come from the hospital's emergency department.
"I think right now we are meeting the need," she said. "We measure that by being able to get patients into the unit and how quickly."
Cathcart said work on the project began in 2019.
"We had started doing some public awareness of mental illness and the stigma around mental illness. We had one community event and then COVID hit," she recalled.
For six weeks, access to the hospital was so restricted that workers couldn't come into the building. When work did resume, it was done by small teams.
"We did all the prickly stuff, which was meeting code requirements that have changed," said RRMC Spokeswoman Gerianne Smart. "We put the right furniture in; made sure there weren't ligature points ... (or) places where people could cut themselves."
The new nurses station offers a full view of the unit, which increases safety and patients' ability to access staff, Cathcart said.
An overall increase in space creates room for patients to socialize, visit families, participate in group activities and receive and discuss their medication in greater privacy — all of which gives them a greater sense of dignity, Smart said.
A lot of attention also was paid to aesthetics, with "warm colors" and donated photos from local photographers, Smart said.
"I've had patients talk to me about the colors in the pictures and the landscapes in the pictures," she said. "It helps calm them."
