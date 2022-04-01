Rutland Regional Medical Center’s CEO says he still doesn’t know how the hospital will cover a $7.6 million shortfall, but he promised that whatever he does, it won’t be “rash.”
“There’s no easy quick answers, and there’s no quick solutions,” said Claudio Fort on Friday.
The hospital is facing a deficit largely driven by excess labor costs during the pandemic. A shortage of on-staff nurses has forced the hospital to rely on traveling nurses at a significantly greater expense. Meanwhile, the hospital faces the same sort of inflationary pressures affecting the entire country.
The hospital had applied to the Green Mountain Care Board for a 9% mid-year rate increase that would cover the losses, but the board voted 4-1 this week to reject that request, with chairman Kevin Mullin saying, “That’s what cash on hand is for.”
Fort said Friday the hospital’s reserves could cover the entire $7.6 million, but that he did not think that was the wisest move.
“You run into situations where you need some profit to put back into replacing critical equipment,” he said. “I don’t think any of us want a colonoscopy where the doc can’t see through the scope because it’s 10 years old. ... I hope that this is not where health care regulation in Vermont is going, that you don’t recognize it’s an emergency until you have to close your doors or default on your obligations. Once you get to that point, it is hard to recover.”
Fort said he also is hesitant to look at staff cuts. He said that the intensive care unit has been using eight traveling nurses to maintain a 12-bed capacity. Eliminating those traveling nurses would leave them able to maintain four to six beds in the ICU, he said, adding this would put them right back where they were at the height of the pandemic, when the ICU spent months at 95% capacity, and resulted in the hospital sending local patients to Burlington, Dartmouth and Albany, New York — a difficult trip for patients in need of intensive care.
“We can’t just do some of these things,” he said. “There’s only a few hospitals that have real ICUs. ... We’re not going to make any knee-jerk reactions. We’re not going to do this type of thing because we can’t. ... We’re not going to do anything rash that’s going to impact critical care in the community where we don’t have any other options.”
Fort said he also wanted to avoid disrupting long-term planning to deal with the short-term crisis, affecting health care in ways that will be felt by the community down the road.
“There are some things we have to do,” he said. “It looks like we are going to have to get into the workforce housing business. We don’t want to be there, but that’s what places like UVM are doing.”
Mayor David Allaire said he sympathized with the hospital’s plight and hoped services would not be disrupted there.
“Whatever goes on up there had repercussions in the greater community,” the mayor said. “This is something that’s happening on a one-time basis.”
Fort praised the state’s efforts to ramp up training of nurses in Vermont, but said he had to come up with $7.6 million sooner than it would take for those nurses to finish their training.
“We will likely lose money this year, and that’s where our reserves come in,” he said.
