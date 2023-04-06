Rutland Regional Medical Center is working to hire more staff and keep them safer once they're on the job, hospital leadership said this week.
RRMC held its annual meeting in the hospital's Leahy Conference Room on Wednesday — the first time since the pandemic that the meeting has been held in-person. A staffing gap was listed as one of the chief challenges before the hospital, and workplace safety was listed as a factor in staff retention and as one of the other challenges facing the organization in general.
Judi Fox, who stepped in as interim CEO after the resignation of Claudio Fort, said the need for services last year was "extremely high," first with the omicron variant of COVID-19 dominating hospitalizations and then with patients showing up looking for care that had been postponed during the pandemic.
"As ’22 came to an end, we had already begun planning for a brighter future," she said.
Fox said leadership updated the strategic plan to focus on staff recruiting and retention. She said the hospital has 1,800 staff members serving a population area of 60,000 and saw 6,545 inpatient admissions last year.
"This is changing for us a bit," she said. "They are restricting in-access at other hospitals. We're being asked to see patients who would have been sent to Dartmouth or UVM."
She said hospital staff had a 21% turnover last year, and there are still 180 open positions.
"That required those employees who remained with us to pick up 54,000 hours of overtime," Fox said.
Fox said the hospital made the decision not to restrict care despite being understaffed.
"That was deliberate, but costly," she said.
The hospital spent $18 million on traveling staff last year, she said, which hit their bottom line like a wrecking ball.
"We didn't do that well last year," Fox said. "We lost $12 million. ... Unfortunately, we continue to be in a diminished state of reimbursement. ... Medicare, Medicaid, our commercial insurers ... they're certainly not keeping up with inflation."
As they look for new revenue sources, Fox said, they are also looking for employees. She said this has been complicated by a rising tide of violence at the hospital. Fox said they had more than 200 violent incidents last year, 55 of which resulted in injured staffers.
"We can do everything we're doing on recruitment ... if we don't focus on employee safety, the individuals we recruit leave," she said.
Mike Del Trecco, president of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems and the keynote speaker, described how a recent phone call with Fox was interrupted by two "code gray" alerts — the signal for a combative person. He said workplace safety is one of the top issue in health care being looked at by the Legislature this session, including a bill giving law enforcement broader discretion to arrest people disrupting a hospital.
More locally, Fox said they spent $1.2 million on new door access equipment and cameras, added five new security positions, instituted full-campus patrols by security staff, established new protocols to assess patients for potential harm and are looking at deescalation training for staff.
Security aside, Fox said the hospital is planning improvements, including modernizing its surgical suite and expanding its infusion services. She said they anticipate $16 million in capital expensed in the near future.
"The size of this facility alone, it takes $3 million a year just to upkeep the building," she said.
