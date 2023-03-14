Hospital Heights is due for a $6.25 million upgrade, but first developers need to find somewhere to put the residents.
Summit Properties, which owns the Mahoney Avenue development, is lining up a variety of financing, including a $1 million Vermont Community Development Program block grant it's applying for through the city. The Board of Aldermen gave its preliminary endorsement to the application last week.
"There's an existing 22-home community there now that was built in 1977," Andy Miller, of Summit Properties, said Tuesday. "It's been in service continually, and it's just in need of some love."
Miller said Summit plans a full rehab of all the units.
"The replacement of some mechanical systems that are much in need of it ... redoing of the bathrooms, updating the kitchens and doing some selected overall site work," he said.
The units will remain affordable housing, Miller said, available to households or families making 30% of median income. He said certain aspects of their financing require that work to begin by the end of the year. Tenants have been notified that they will be temporarily relocated, Miller said, but in the current housing market, that's easier said than done.
"We're looking for rental apartments in the area," he said. "It's challenging, I'll be honest. ... Projects like this, which are essentially the preservation of existing affordable housing, are critical ... There's a lot of conversations about new housing and that is critically important as well, but we have to preserve the existing housing."
Miller said they can structure the project in phases based on how many apartments they secure.
"Because the market is so tight, and we know that, if we can get three units under contract, we'll do three units at a time," he said.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority President Edward Clark said Summit was facing a typical problem.
"Temporary housing is always tough," he said. "You don't have any empty places to slide people into. ... If you have family housing, you can't relocate the family outside their school district. It's a challenge not just in Rutland, but in other communities as well."
Housing was identified as the unifying issue in the city during the recent aldermanic elections. Clark said a number of agency heads and developers have begun meeting in an ad hoc group to develop a pilot program for increasing the city's housing stock.
