Rutland Regional Medical Center’s rates are almost guaranteed to go up next year, according to state regulators, but they aren’t going up just yet and the hospital will have to figure out other ways to cover a multi-million dollar shortfall in the meantime.
The Green Mountain Care Board voted 4-1 Wednesday to reject RRMC’s request for a 9% rate hike before the start of the coming year. The request was due to cost overruns related to the COVID-19 pandemic that added up to a $7.6 million operating loss.
“It’s mid-year,” Green Mountain Care Board Chair Kevin Mullin said Thursday. “It’s not that it’s not a true emergency. It’s that they’re not in a position where they’d have to close their doors or default on obligations. ... The board recognizes large increases are going to be necessary in the coming budget year. Doing something mid-year — any self-insured business would get that mid-year hit. That’s what cash on hand is for.”
Mullin said RRMC was facing a “terrible” storm with the cost of everything going up, from labor to fuel to medical equipment and that there was no question they were going to see a rate increase, but the board simply did not want that increase to happen in the middle of the year. Until then, Mullin said, the hospital would have to fall back on its reserves and cuts costs where it can.
“This was not an easy decision,” he said. “It’s something board members lost a lot of sleep over but at the end of the day it’s something the board thinks is the right decision.”
Just how the hospital would cut back and what it would mean for the community was not clear Thursday. Hospital CEO Claudio Forte was not immediately available to discuss next moves, but did issue a statement expressing disappointment in the decision and saying the inflationary pressures before the hospital were unlike anything they had ever experienced.
“We have difficult decisions ahead as a result, but we will do everything we can to continue to protect our patients, protect our staff, and ensure the operational capacity of Rutland Regional Medical Center as we have done throughout the pandemic,” he said.
Mullin said the workforce crisis particularly contributed to the hospital’s woes, with a shortage of nurses forcing it to rely on traveling nurses, running up significant expenses as a result.
“I got a call today from a local contractor wondering where everyone has gone,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR). “It’s in all sectors, but when we think about health care, there are very few of us who don’t use the health care system. It seems to be reaching a crisis point, and it appears to be centered on nursing.”
CEDRR oversees the regional marketing program, which in part tries to target people in professions sought by local employers. Jepson said the campaign’s messaging has recently been focused on emphasizing the availability of quality jobs in the region, but they were now shifting back to a focus on tourism and lifestyle.
“Every state, every town, every city is saying ‘We have quality jobs,’” he said. “We need to distinguish ourselves. One of the things we have going is, we have a quality place to live.”
Jepson said the state is looking at longer-term solutions, noting that Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland City, had introduced a bill supporting scholarships for nurses.
“It doesn’t solve the problem immediately, but if we can build that population, a population that’ll keep people in Vermont, it’ll be essential to our future,” Jepson said.
Fagan said his bill had been folded into H.703, a broader economic development bill that had passed the House last week and was now in the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs. Fagan said the bill includes full University of Vermont scholarships — usable elsewhere if students cover the difference — for 75 nursing students but also takes a broader look at training nurses.
“It includes scholarships not just for nurses, but nurse faculty educators ... as well as the floor nurses who will be doing the training on the floor,” he said. “It’s probably the biggest bill for nurse development we’ve done since I’ve been here.”
The bill includes $1 million for mental health nursing programs at UVM and Vermont State University, $6 million to double VSU’s nursing program capacity, $3 million to increase UVM’s nursing program by 50% and $2 million for a health care workforce strategic development plan at the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
“It’s quite an undertaking but we have to give it a try,” Fagan said. “We’re spending way too much money on travelers.”
UVM Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center have applied for a 10% mid-year rate hike for similar reasons and made their presentation to the Green Mountain Care Board on Wednesday. Mullin said he hopes the board will reach a decision on that next week. He said no other hospitals have applied — the deadline is May 1 — though he knew one other hospital was watching the process and weighing its options.
“There might be more than one other hospital if they see there is a willingness to do a mid-year increase,” Mullin said.
