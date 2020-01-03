McKinley Jordan wasn’t supposed to be born for another two weeks.
However, a health issue resulted in her mother inducing labor on New Year’s Eve. A day and a half later, McKinley became the first baby born at Rutland Regional Medical Center in 2020.
“It was long, until it came time to push,” McKinley’s mother, Cheyenne Ford, of Rutland, said Tuesday. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be — the pushing, at least.”
Born at 7:07 a.m., McKinley weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, delivered by Dr. Sarah Decker, and was reportedly in perfect health. By noon she was sleeping quietly in her mothers arms, surrounded by stuffed elephants.
“She’s absolutely beautiful,” Ford said looking down at her child.
Ford said the name didn’t have any particular significance to either her or McKinley’s father, Jonathan Jordan, of Benson. She said they hadn’t officially settled on it until that morning.
“We saw her and decided,” Jonathan Jordan said.
RRMC spokeswoman Peg Bolgioni said the hospital saw 336 births last year and has one of the first OB/GYN offices in the country to be receive a Safety Certification in Outpatient Excellence from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Despite the early birth, Ford said McKinley’s baby room was ready and waiting for her.
“Elephants are a theme,” she said. “It’s purple and gray. ... We have everything we need, like, times five.”
