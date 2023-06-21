An amended bill that will extend, for some, a pandemic-era hotel sheltering program left leaders in Rutland with many of the same questions and concerns they’ve had for years.
On Tuesday, the Legislature managed to override several of Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes — among them the state’s $8.4 billion budget. However, it also passed an amendment to H.171, “An act relating to adult protective services,” that extends, to vulnerable populations, hotel vouchers until April 1, 2024, or until those people are offered another housing option.
The vouchers are through the General Assistance Housing Program, which prior to the pandemic was used to shelter otherwise unhoused people during cold weather. Federal funds fueled the program through much of the pandemic, but when that money dried up, dates began being thrown out for the expanded program’s ending. Initially, it was all going to end in March, then it was extended to June for some, and July for others. Several hundred people left the program in June, and there was talk of those exiting in July getting another 28 days, but with the amending of H.171 it now looks as if some could be in the program until next year.
In Rutland Town and Rutland City, the Cortina Inn and the Quality Inn have been housing large numbers of people using these GA vouchers. Both hotels are owned by Anil Sachdev, who also owns hotels in the Barre area that are working with the program.
Sachdev said Wednesday that he hasn’t been completely informed yet about what the Legislature has done. He believed the state was going to end the program by July.
“I will need to go back to my partners and discuss with them what is going to happen and what we will be doing, but anyway, whatever we’re going to do, we’re going to talk to the town and we’re going to sit with them and work with them also because the town has supported us big-time with the policing and everything, and they’ve made it very comfortable for every guest over there,” Sachdev said.
Last fall, Rutland Town and the Cortina Inn entered into an agreement that had the program ending on March 31, with the Cortina Inn paying the town $22,000 per month to cover additional police services. The deal calls for the payments to be made monthly for as long as the hotel is housing people there through vouchers. Town and city officials have both blamed an uptick in crime around the hotels on the people staying there, though they’ve all noted it seems to be a small number of people causing the issues.
Sachdev said he believes most of the people who were causing trouble no longer qualify for the vouchers, but in any case he’ll move forward with a deal he made to install an 8-foot-high fence between the Cortina Inn and the neighboring Hampton Inn. He said this was supposed to happen last year, but there have been issues with getting materials as well as a surveyor.
Sachdev said he was told by the state that after June 1, about 40% of the people in the program would be leaving it. He noted that he allowed some people to stay for another 15 days. He claimed that he didn’t take money from their security deposits to cover this, but did negotiate lower rates for some guests.
He said there’s perhaps three or four people who were supposed to be out on June 1 still at the Cortina, but they’re working to find other housing.
He estimates there are between 70 and 80 people at the Cortina Inn who would have been out in July, and another 30 to 32 people at the Quality Inn.
“What it means and how it’s going to be laid out is still a question,” said Rutland City Mayor Mike Doenges on Wednesday. “I got the bill yesterday, and I read through it, it’s kind of vague.”
Per the amended bill, the program won’t be taking new people and will require them to contribute 30% of their household income to the cost of their room. They also have to accept alternative housing offered to them.
Doenges said he’s meeting with the Department for Children and Families soon about some mid-term transitional housing plans, and on June 28 plans to meet with DCF again to talk about more short-term plans.
Last week, the city hosted a resource fair for people exiting the motel program.
Doenges said he’s hoping to hear more details from the state about how its plans are going to work, and expressed some frustration that this wasn’t worked out sooner.
“My biggest concern with this is, we’re just going to perpetuate the same issues in the city, which is housing a population of people in hotel rooms that don’t have the right services, amenities or support, and the bill doesn’t address that at all,” he said.
Rutland Town Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said Wednesday that the hotels don’t have to participate in the program if they don’t wish to.
“They don’t have to take advantage of the program, but they’re making a lot of money, and it’s straining the town’s police resources greatly,” she said. “And, frankly, right now we’ve got — between our constables and our regular police officers — we’ve got a tired bunch of people … we can’t sustain this forever.”
Last year, the town asked the District Environmental Commission to review the Cortina Inn’s Act 250 permit, arguing that it needs an amended permit because it’s changed use from being a hotel to a homeless shelter. The commission sided with the town, but Cortina Inn appealed to the Environmental Court. Ashcroft said the town has been awaiting a decision from an Environmental Court judge on the matter, and this extension of the program only strengthens the town’s case.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com