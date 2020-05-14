The Quality Inn was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a pool cleaner filled the building with carbon monoxide, according acting city Fire Chief William Lovett.
"It was substantial," Lovett said.
Lovett said the call came in around 2:30 p.m.
"A gentleman was washing the pool area because it's empty of water," Lovett said. "It seems the gasoline-powered power washer was in the building."
Lovett said the pool area measured at 500 parts per million of carbon monoxide.
"It's so high the meters wont measure any more," he said. "Generally, when we operate a call, anything above 10 parts per million, we evacuate the house. It takes 30 days to purge it out of your system. The effects can be lingering."
The gas pushed out of the pool area, Lovett said, and the portion of the building where the rooms were located measured at 300 ppm. Lovett said the building had 64 rooms, most or all of which were occupied by multiple people.
"It's vulnerable population and also apparently some essential workers," he said. "Otherwise they wouldn't be allowed to be there."
Lovett said the evacuation was "generally" smooth, though he said some people did not want to go and as the response continued, some had to be prevented from re-entering the building. He said Regional Ambulance was on scene, but nobody asked for medical attention.
Lovett said purging a hotel of carbon monoxide can be complicated.
"You've got to open individual rooms, closets," he said. "We put our biggest fans in the building."
The pool room proved difficult to empty because of its size, Lovett said. Once the building was clear, they conducted fire inspections on both floors.
"One of the problems with detectors is when they're exposed to that incredibly high concentration of CO, it destroys the detectors," he said.
Lovett said the owner quickly purchased new detectors and had people installing them as the department cleared the scene. He said state officials were monitoring the changeover.
"They targeted the rooms with little children first first so those people could get back inside," he said. "Sixty-four rooms -- that's going to take a few minutes. Until then, those people are outdoors. Thank God the weather's good."
Lovett said the incident illustrated the value of making sure home carbon monoxide detectors are working.
"It never hurts to test them -- especially now that everyone's home all the time," he said. "Give the test button a push."
