The Quality Inn in Rutland is shown here. In less than two weeks, a hotel voucher program that’s sheltered thousands of otherwise homeless people through the pandemic will end. What exactly is going to happen isn’t known.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

In less than two weeks, a hotel voucher program that’s sheltered thousands of otherwise homeless people through the pandemic will end. What exactly is going to happen on June 1, and later on Aug. 1, isn’t known. Government officials say some people will be living on the streets, while homeless advocates worry about a humanitarian disaster.

According to Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division, 1,800 households are being housed through the General Assistance Housing Program, or GA program, with 760 of those households no longer being eligible come June 1. On Aug. 1, another 1,100 households will no longer be eligible.

