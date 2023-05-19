In less than two weeks, a hotel voucher program that’s sheltered thousands of otherwise homeless people through the pandemic will end. What exactly is going to happen on June 1, and later on Aug. 1, isn’t known. Government officials say some people will be living on the streets, while homeless advocates worry about a humanitarian disaster.
According to Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division, 1,800 households are being housed through the General Assistance Housing Program, or GA program, with 760 of those households no longer being eligible come June 1. On Aug. 1, another 1,100 households will no longer be eligible.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, to keep the virus from spreading through homeless shelters, the state began issuing vouchers for people experiencing homelessness to stay in hotels. Funding for this came from various sources and means, but what’s sustaining it now is expanded eligibility criteria for the GA program, which is normally used to help people during cold weather.
The state budget as passed by the House and Senate earlier this month contains no funding for the expanded GA program. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to veto the budget for various other reasons, and a group of Democrats and Progressives have said they’ll sustain his veto if funding for the homeless people in hotels isn’t extended. It’s not clear how that will resolve.
Rutland City and Rutland Town host the Quality Inn and Cortina Inn, respectively, both of which have housed large numbers of people using the vouchers. Local businesses have complained about a rise in crime and other problems stemming from the hotels.
Rutland City Mayor Mike Doenges said Friday that the number of individuals living in the hotels is hard to accurately determine, as a voucher can go to one person, but that one person will let several people stay with them.
He said he expects 190 vouchers in the Rutland region to be ending in June, and another 240 to 260 to end in July.
Doenges said he expects a certain percentage of people will find housing, either with friends or family. The city, with the help of the state, plans to help secure them transport to where they need to go. The mayor’s concern is for the people on the voucher program who don’t know what resources are and are not available to them. He’s working on a list, to be released Monday, of what’s available to go on fliers.
On June 14 and 15 there’s going to be a “resource day” at the Vermont State Fairgrounds, Doenges said, wherein employers, landlords, people from the Department of Labor, and other community service groups will be set up to talk directly with people in need of resources.
“The housing situation in our city is no different than anywhere else,” he said. “We are short, to say the least, on housing. It just doesn’t exist.”
There are some landlords with units available, he said, and they’re willing to rent to tenants who agree to take a class on how to be a good tenant.
After this, he estimated about 75% of those in need of housing will have found somewhere to live. That will leave an estimated 100 people in need. Doenges said that Project VISION will work to keep those people informed about what’s available to them.
Doenges said that no one can be compelled to use these resources.
“What that leaves us with is, yes, there will probably be encampments,” he said. “It’s not going to be in city parks, it’s not going to be downtown, it’s not going to be at the fairgrounds, it’s going to be in places where the owners of the property are either absent or they don’t mind; it’s going to be off the beaten path, where it was happening before. Although we don’t want that, we want a better solution, there’s no way to fix that in the short-term.”
These are all short-term plans, Doenges said. As far as the mid-term and long-term plans go, work is being done to create more housing, particularly transitional housing, he said.
Anil Sachdev owns the Cortina Inn and Quality Inn, as well as some hotels in central and southern Vermont that work with the voucher program. He said many of the people in the hotels still need help securing housing. Many of them work, he said, but their jobs don’t pay enough for them to afford the rents on the units that are available.
“We don’t want to put them on the street on day one, we will give them some more help and some more time if they need it so they can find their family or they can find somebody,” he said.
He said he believes that on June 1, between 50 and 60 people will leave his Rutland hotels. Sachdev said he plans to let some people stay for a little while longer, and has offered some help with transportation, as well as storage for their belongings.
Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas said last week that he’s been told by state officials that they hope to have many people moved out of the hotels before the program deadlines, so as to avoid chaos. His officers will help if needed, but they don’t plan to go above and beyond their duties.
Brenda Siegel, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, and a policy advocate, said Thursday that the number of people being moved out of the program is higher than what’s often reported in the media.
She said that 186 households will no longer be eligible for vouchers in Rutland County come June 1, then another 305 households come the end of June. She estimated that this equates to between 700 and 800 people. It’s not clear how many are children, she said, but statewide the number of children is between 500 and 600.
“It is going to be a humanitarian crisis across the entire state, but it’s absolutely going to be a humanitarian crisis in Rutland,” she said.
Siegel said she has interviewed many people in the hotels and has met few, if any, who know where they will go when the program ends.
“I’m hoping to work with some hotel owners so that there will be some grace period so that it won’t happen on one specific day, but even no matter when it happens, what we are talking about is, people will have no choice but to camp,” she said. “I hear communities say they don’t want people to be camping; well, they don’t have a choice. If people don’t want them to be camping, then they need to be speaking out, and they need to be speaking out right now to the governor and the Legislature to fund the program because there is nowhere for these folks to go so, we’re either going to have them sleeping on sidewalks in our downtowns or they’re going to be in tents somewhere. And if we’re handing them tents, we’d better find a place for them to do it.”
She said many in the hotels improved their lives substantially while they had a roof over their head. Some got into recovery for drug addiction; others got their mental health needs met. That will all change for the worse for many of them, and some fear they’re going to die soon because of this, she said.
Samantha Lizotte is among those living at the Cortina Inn who isn’t sure about her future.
Lizotte said on Friday that she’s lived in Rutland all her life, but five months ago lost her apartment where she lived with her two children, ages 12 and 8. She’s been living at the hotel since. She works two jobs, both within a mile of each other, but they don’t pay enough to cover the rent on the size apartment she’d need for her two kids, a boy and a girl.
“As of right now, I believe my plan is to be outside this year because I don’t believe my housing is going to be renewed,” she said. “I don’t have set-in-stone plans right now, I’m just going with it at the moment. I’m assuming we’re going to find a local campground so my kids can still attend their programs, and I can still work.”
She said she knows others living in the hotels who have jobs but can’t afford an apartment. Some of them are her co-workers.
“I’m a mom of two beautiful children, I’m without long-term housing for both me and my kids, and it’s no fault of mine,” she said. “I’ve done everything, I’ve tried everything, and I honestly can’t believe that anyone would want to see me and my kids out on the street when I know they’re more than capable of helping, that they would rather see us on the street. I’ve worked very hard to get even the little bit I do have. It’s a struggle, and all I need is a little bit more help.”
