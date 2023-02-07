Quality Inn
Quality Inn on South Main Street in Rutland is shown here on Tuesday. Rutland Mayor David Allaire recently asked several area hotel owners to pay the city more than $56,000 to help compensate for expenses related to the housing of homeless people at the properties.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

City hotel owners have decided to pony up, Mayor David Allaire announced on Monday.

Allaire told the Board of Aldermen that the owners of six hotels and a nonprofit operating out of one of them had paid the city a total of $56,600 to help compensate for expenses related to the housing of homeless people at the properties.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

