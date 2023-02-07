City hotel owners have decided to pony up, Mayor David Allaire announced on Monday.
Allaire told the Board of Aldermen that the owners of six hotels and a nonprofit operating out of one of them had paid the city a total of $56,600 to help compensate for expenses related to the housing of homeless people at the properties.
Crimes associated with some residents housed under the state’s voucher program has become a hot-button issue locally, with city and town officials decrying a lack of help from the state.
Allaire said he took note of an agreement between Rutland Town and owners of the Cortina Inn to reimburse the town for police calls there and raised the issue recently in a meeting with owners of the Quality Inn, pointing out that the city was going to “considerable time and expense” responding to calls involving residents there.
“He agreed,” Allaire said. “With no strings attached, I have received seven checks from hotel owners and the Life Intervention Team. ... This does not absolve anyone in this program — the state, the hotel owners or anyone else. It is merely a recognition of the city’s time.”
Life Intervention Team is a nonprofit that has provided social services to Quality Inn residents on a contract basis. It provided a check for $3,600 and the Quality Inn sent a check for $15,000, according to Allaire. Other checks were from Pine Tree Lodge for $2,400, Highlander Motel for $3,000, Econo Lodge for $14,400, Travel Inn for $9,000, and Rodeway Inn for $9,000.
“There was no magic formula,” Allaire said in response to a question about how the numbers were arrived at. “This was entirely on their end coming to the city.”
Some members of the Board of Aldermen asked whether accepting the money might open the city to any sort of liability, or limit its ability to recover future damages from the hotels. City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said the money came with no obligations.
Quality Inn sent the largest amount and has been the focus of the greatest controversy, with residents in an adjacent neighborhood complaining about drug activity spilling over from the property and the mayor even ordering it closed for building code violations in 2021 after a pair of fatal shootings there. A call to the hotel’s owner was not immediately returned on Tuesday.
Allaire said he intends to see the money used by the police department and plans to discuss specifics when Chief Brian Kilcullen returns from vacation later this week.
