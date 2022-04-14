A Senate bill proposing an overhaul to the state’s education funding system is getting a closer look from the House Ways and Means Committee.
The bill, S.287, would update per-pupil weights in the formula the state uses to calculate how much money is allocated to individual K-12 public school districts.
Currently in Vermont, school budgets are developed at the local level by school boards and approved by voters. Funding, however, comes from the state education fund, which is funded in part by property taxes.
Those local tax rates are determined by spending per equalized pupil. A higher equalized per-pupil count means lower tax rates for a district.
To calculate per-pupil spending, the state applies a weighted formula that reflects the resources a district needs to educate students based on certain characteristics, including students living in rural areas, students from low-income backgrounds, students with different learning needs and students for whom English is not their primary language.
Yet a 2019 report commissioned by the Legislature found the existing formula to be “outdated,” with weights having “weak ties, if any, with evidence describing differences in the costs for educating students with disparate needs or operating schools in different contexts.”
Last summer, a joint legislative task force used that study’s findings to help it develop a plan for updating the state’s funding formula. The task force ultimately presented two pathways.
The first was to simply update per-pupil weights as proposed in the 2019 study.
The second option proposed a so-called “cost equity” or “cost adjustment” model that would count students in each demographic category and assign a dollar amount to them, effectively sending education dollars directly to districts.
S.287, which cleared the Senate late last month, recommended the former option. However, the House Ways and Means Committee, where the bill now sits, has been exploring the latter.
The committee drew criticism this week from education equity advocates, who argue equalized pupil weights are the fairest way to allocate funding to school districts.
On Wednesday, members of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity (CVTSE) — a group representing nearly 30 mostly underweighted school districts around the state — held a press conference at the Statehouse to urge lawmakers to advance the Senate bill to a full House vote.
Rory Thibault, a member of the Cabot School Board, argued the cost-equity plan would undermine local control and “effectively create two classes of Vermont school districts.”
“This model does not account for regional variances in costs and, by providing grant amounts equivalent to the average additional spending needed for each cost factor, virtually assures that the cycle of disparity in the existing system will carry on, with some districts receiving more or less than what they need or are entitled to under the law,” he said.
He added, “Ultimately, cost equity bears the risk of being less transparent and carries the risk that future legislators will attach strings or (a) hostile administration, the Agency of Education or State Board of Education will restrict and dictate how funds are used.”
Other speakers Wednesday also raised concerns that the cost equity model had not been tested.
“I would like to make it clear that while we are all open to new ways to do things, this is not the time to experiment with a new school funding system. Now is the time to end the unfairness by fixing the pupil weighting and continue with the system we all know and have used for a number of years,” said Richard Werner, chair of the Windham Central Supervisory Union School Board.
In a presentation to the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners on Tuesday, district Finance Director Ted Plemenos called the new proposal a “step backward.”
“There’s obviously a big gap between where the Senate bill would go and where the House Ways and Means is talking about,” he said.
RCPS is a member of CVTSE.
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro, is vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and served as co-chair on the legislative task force.
Speaking Thursday, she said the committee, which has been working on the issue since January, was still “deep in its process” and had not yet made a final decision on which model it would ultimately recommend.
Kornheiser noted both models adjusted costs to meet the demographic needs of school districts, created more tax capacity and were derived from the same empirical data.
“It’s not as clear in either/or as, I think, sometimes we’re talking about it,” she said, adding that the committee has been giving both models equal consideration.
She said the “cost adjustment” model, as she preferred to call it, created more simplicity and transparency for school districts and voters.
“It’s a way of lowering that district’s education spending liability. In order to create either more capacity for spending in that district or for that district to lower their tax rates — whatever that district wants to do,” she said. “There’s no obligation for the district to spend that money in any particular way.”
Kornheiser acknowledged that people may be comfortable with the current equalized pupil calculations but noted that the whole push to overhaul the formulas in recent years was originally undertaken because there was broad agreement that those calculations were inequitable.
She added neither model being considered had been vetted.
“They both are scientifically rigorous in terms of the numbers that we’re starting from but both paths are untested,” she said.
Kornheiser said lawmakers are committed to getting a bill that everyone can agree with across the finish line before the end of the session.
“There’s broad agreement across party, across geography that we need to do something this year, and that what we do this year needs to really improve equitable education for kids all over the state,” she said.”
