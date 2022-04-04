BARRE — The fate of a flag-related charter change that was overwhelmingly approved by Granite City voters more than a year ago is once again in doubt following an abrupt about face by a legislative committee that includes Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre.
In the span of less than 24 hours last week, seven members of the House Government Operations Committee — Anthony included — took diametrically different positions with respect to a recent Senate amendment that restored the flag language they stripped from a broader package of Barre charter changes last year.
The voter-approved charter change states in its entirety: “The City of Barre shall fly only the City, State, United States, and POW/MIA flags.” It passed, 927-549, on Town Meeting Day last year and was subsequently scrapped by the committee, with Anthony’s support, and excluded from the bill that was forwarded to the Senate for its consideration before the end of the last session.
In an amendment proposed by Sen. Anthony Pollina, P-Washington, the language was restored and Rep. Anthony and his committee were briefly for it last week before a majority was against it.
Acting on a motion made by Anthony last Wednesday, the committee voted, 11-0, in favor of the Senate amendment, as well as a fresh amendment designed to expedite a package of charter changes – including one that would pave the way for a local sales tax in Barre.
But on Thursday, seven members of then shorthanded committee reversed course, citing concerns some said they had heard expressed by other House members with respect to a charter change they had always viewed as unnecessary and potentially problematic.
The second vote occurred in the absence of two of the committee’s members and amid complaints from two others who wondered why the proposal that was unanimously approved the day before suddenly was being revisited.
According to Chair Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford, the answer involved opposition other lawmakers had expressed with respect to one charter change that could threaten the just-expanded package.
“I believe if we bring this flag-limiting provision to the floor … we will have long and lengthy debate and a series of motions and amendments to remove that part of the bill,” Copeland-Hanzas told the committee on Thursday.
Contacted for comment on Monday, Anthony said that is when he first heard there was opposition that could endanger Barre’s charter changes — including some he viewed as more important than others.
“I am astonished. I am disappointed. I never even dreamed of this until I started hearing about it on Thursday,” Anthony said, conceding his information was strictly “second-hand.”
In the face of the opposition, Anthony said he supported dropping the flag-related charter change — one he believes could be accomplished through local ordinance — in hopes of getting the just-amended bill back over to the Senate for its consideration.
A floor vote on the Senate amendment was postponed three times, and the version Anthony is scheduled to present to House lawmakers on Wednesday doesn’t include the change approved by the Senate and, at least for a day, by Anthony’s committee.
It isn’t clear where that leaves the legislation even if it passes the House, as Anthony hopes will be the case on Wednesday.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said, expressing his dismay that “culture wars” could derail charter changes approved by Barre voters in successive years.
Last week, Anthony told the committee dropping the charter change wouldn’t produce blowback for elected officials in Barre.
“This is not going to create a reaction that one will be sorry for among the folks who are governing the City of Barre today,” he said.
Rep. Mark Higley, R-Bradford complained about being “blind-sided” by the abrupt change and Rep. Samantha Lefebvre, R-Orange, noted it was wildly out of step with the unanimous decision made the day before.
While her vote changed, Copeland-Hanzas said her mind hadn’t.
“I have hated this (flag) provision all along, (but) I chose to set that aside because I believed that the folks in Barre … felt really, really strongly about it,” she said. “I shouldn’t have done that. I should have stuck with my gut, and my gut was always telling that if a municipality can do something by ordinance then I don’t believe we need to be putting it into their charter, especially when it is a permanent change that restricts free speech.”
Based on the charter change approved by Barre voters, the only speech that would have been limited was “government speech.” The restrictions, which are similar to those in place at the state level, would codify the flags the city displays rather than leaving that to the shifting whims of city councilors.
The unanimous decision to give voters a voice came on the heels of a protracted debate involving approved requests to display the Black Lives Matter and Thin Blue Line flags for 30 days on back-to-back months. A number of other flags were proposed for display, but approval of the charter change put the issue to rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.