Bar owners and the state Chamber of Commerce say the House needs to move quickly on updating Vermont’s liquor liability laws otherwise many establishments could close, but some feel there’s a better way.
Since the beginning of March, the House Committee on Judiciary has been taking testimony on H.288 — “An act relating to liability for the sale of alcoholic beverages” — which it hopes to pass out of committee and onto the House floor no later than the end of next week in order to beat the so-called “crossover” deadline, when the Senate and House exchange bills they’ve been working on since the start of the session.
Amy Spear, vice president of tourism at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, said since 2021 the chamber and owners of establishments that sell mostly alcohol have been looking into why their insurance rates are so high compared to their counterparts in other states.
“Now we’re really at a point of inflection with the possibility of some businesses needing to shutter their doors because they simply cannot get liquor liability insurance at all,” she said. “This is especially true for operators that have 50% of their gross revenue attributed to alcohol sales.”
This mainly affects places like bars and nightclubs, but according to Spear it also impacts catering businesses that serve mostly alcohol.
The chamber and some others believe there needs to be a change in Vermont’s dram law in order to fix this. She claimed that companies that assess a state’s liability risk for this sort of thing rank Vermont and Alabama as the two worst.
“The crux of this is striking a balance to update our state statutes so that businesses can actually get liquor liability insurance, but then also maintaining guardrails for consumer protection with the negligent liability standard,” she said.
Chris Karr, who sits on the Vermont Chamber’s board and owns the Pickle Barrel Nightclub in Killington, as well as several other establishments, said it’s no longer a question of high insurance costs, it’s a question of being able to find a carrier at all.
He said Wednesday that he was told last year by his insurance carrier that it would no longer offer him dram insurance for the Pickle Barrel. Because the company didn’t inform him of this in a timely manner, it had to keep offering the coverage for another year, but at some point, it will end.
Karr said Vermont doesn’t require him to carry this insurance, but he feels it would be an extremely bad idea for anyone to operate a bar or a nightclub without it.
The problem isn’t unique to him. He said many establishment owners in Burlington testified before the House Committee on Judiciary along with him.
“Personally, I think it should be required to have dram shop liability, I can’t imagine operating without it,” Karr said. “We need to create a market by which insurance companies want to come in here and provide coverage. We’re a small market, we know that, but we still have to remain attractive to them to say ‘yes’ we’ll come in.”
House Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, vice chair of the House Committee on Judiciary, said Wednesday that the committee normally doesn’t look at insurance matters, but what’s being proposed would impact a statute under the Judiciary purview. He believes the bill can be voted out of committee by the end of next week, but even if it can’t there are ways to move bills beyond the crossover deadline. It’s not done often, but it’s possible.
“Something has to change,” he said. “We have to have insurance for these businesses. We’re a resort state with a lot of restaurants and bars. I don’t think it would be wise for us to start shutting these places down.”
House Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, is chair of the House judiciary committee. He said Wednesday that the issue seems to be one of clarity and how insurance companies have read Vermont’s law.
“Our law is supposedly, or so we’re told in testimony, one of the strictest,” he said, adding that the law has been in place for more than 30 years and that it’s an issue now may be due to market forces outside the state’s control.
LaLonde believes that state law, as it’s written now, does protect servers and establishments from liability in cases where they act reasonably.
“But that’s not how our law has been interpreted as working,” he said.
LaLonde is also confident his committee can get the bill out by the end of next week, but then it has to be approved by the Senate.
Thomas Sherrer, a personal injury attorney based in Burlington, also testified before the committee. He said Wednesday that there are better ways to address this besides rewriting the Dram Shop Act.
One idea that was suggested was for the establishments, with the help of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, to set up a captive insurance pool.
Sherrer said the problem is with insurance companies basing their offerings on data that’s from other states.
“We’re turning ourselves inside out for an insurance company outside the state who is not basing their ratings on anything that happens here, so it’s extremely frustrating,” he said.
He’s also skeptical these proposed changes will matter.
“Our statute becomes an easy fall guy, and I’m afraid we’re going to go through all of this, make these changes, make it less safe, and the premiums in Vermont are still going to be high, and that’s why we think a captive (option) might be a better way for them to go,” he said.
