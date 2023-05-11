The Vermont House of Representatives voted Thursday to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, 107-42.
“The House has spoken,” tweeted Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington. “No obstacle can stop our efforts to combat climate change while providing affordable heating options for every Vermonter.”
Earlier this week, the Senate voted 20-10 to override the veto, meaning the bill will become law.
The law calls for the creation of a credit exchange system to encourage more Vermonters to move away from fossil fuels for heating their homes, the goal being to help meet the mandated carbon reduction targets in the Global Warming Solutions Act.
Those in favor of the bill and those who opposed it are in sharp disagreement over whether S.5 can be stopped or changed should the results be not what proponents had hoped for.
Rep. Jonathan Williams, D-Barre City, said he voted to override Scott’s veto because he believes the bill does require further approval from lawmakers in 2025.
“I want to assure my constituents that I would never vote to harm their pocket books, especially those of us who are on fixed incomes,” Williams said.” We have been assured, not once but twice, by legislative counsel that the check-back provision in 2025 is solid, that it will allow us to amend or correct and ensure that we have control over the affordable heat mechanisms that are being set up now.”
Not all believe those checks are very strong. Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun, R-Barre Town, said following the override vote that in his 19 years in the Legislature he’s never heard more from constituents about a bill. Most people who talked to him about it were urging him to vote it down.
McFaun said he believes climate change is real, and that it’s a problem, and that there are some things he liked about S.5, but what it’s calling for isn’t going to work the way its proponents say it will.
“I just feel that to put something in place and get things rolling puts that responsibility in the hands of people that are not elected,” he said. “And to do that while you’re saying you’re trying to analyze it is not the way to do it at all.”
Rep. James Harrison, R-Chittenden, said he also heard from many of his constituents who were fearful the bill would make heating their homes unaffordable.
“This is not a study, this is actually implementing it, hiring all the necessary state employees to put this all together, establish rules, (Public Utility Commission) orders, and I have a lot of concern about that,” Harrison said. “If I knew more, maybe I would feel differently. I think we need to continue to look at everything but this is an experiment that Vermonters are going to have to pay for because no other state regulates heating fuels to the extent that is being set up in S.5.”
He encouraged voters to ask candidates running for office about the bill to see where they stand on it come 2025.
“When the bill was going through, I did offer an amendment to limit the increase in price to no more than 20 cents over what the New England average is, and that failed,” he said. “So to me that told me right off that a lot of people expect it to go higher than that, and certainly 70 cents is the number that’s being thrown around. I don’t know how accurate that is. Some are higher than that. It scares me, and it scares a lot of my constituents.”
Some representatives, such as Gina Galfetti, R-Barre Town, called S.5 “a carbon tax” that will only make Vermont’s economic woes worse.
“Moving forward I think that there are going to be opportunities for the Republicans to regain ground,” she said. “I think the amount of legislation that’s been slammed through this session is irresponsible, and I think that the people of Vermont are intelligent enough to see that if they don’t bring some balance to Montpelier that we will have a state that’s no longer affordable or tenable to live in for the average Vermonter.”
Rep. Conor Casey, D-Montpelier, wasn’t surprised at the House overriding the veto, which he claimed might be one of the largest overrides in the state’s history.
In the last biennium, a previous version of the Affordable Heat Act was vetoed by Scott with the override failing in the House by a single vote.
Casey said the Affordable Heat Act will have positive environmental and economic impacts and could become a standard for the country, or at least the region, to follow.
“I don’t think the path we’re on is sustainable,” he said. “I know from knocking on doors in my election that I heard about the rising costs of oil from many of my constituents. It’s out of our control, so what was this bill? This bill is getting all of the information we need to make an intelligent decision going forward, and it’s a shame the governor doesn’t agree that we should get that information and chart a path forward with all the data we need.”
He said that there’s been a great deal of misinformation circulating about S.5 and it’s created a “venomous” tone in the conversation.
House Assistant Majority Leader Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, released a statement on Thursday about the override. He said he’s heard from many people opposed to the Affordable Heat Act, and though he values their input he finds it dismaying how much misinformation there seems to be in circulation.
“S.5 will not raise the cost of heating fuel 70 cents a gallon. Period. Full stop,” he wrote. “When this number was presented in a committee discussion of S.5 the commissioner presenting it immediately admitted it was probably incorrect. It is extremely unfortunate that this loose estimate, based on no hard data, has been repeatedly shared and caused anxiety for many Vermonters.”
He was referring to testimony Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore gave before the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy in January, per a VTDigger article.
Notte wrote that the Affordable Heat Act calls for finding out just what the cost will be.
“Once we have this information in 2025, any action the Legislature may want to take would have to follow the same path as any other legislative action,” he wrote. “A new bill would have to be drafted and that bill would have to pass the House and Senate and then go before the governor. The Legislature at that time will not be locked into any of the actions the S.5 study may recommend.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.