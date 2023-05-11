The Vermont House of Representatives voted Thursday to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, 107-42.

“The House has spoken,” tweeted Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington. “No obstacle can stop our efforts to combat climate change while providing affordable heating options for every Vermonter.”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

