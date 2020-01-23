MONTPELIER — Lawmakers in the House gave final approval to legislation that would create a statewide paid family leave program. H.107 passed by a vote of 89-58.
Thursday’s vote was the final hurdle for the proposed legislation, the Paid Family and Medical Leave bill, before it heads to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who has said he opposes the mandatory 0.2% payroll tax required to pay for the leave program.
The bill guarantees up to 12 weeks of paid parental or bonding leave and up to eight weeks of paid family care leave. The bill also contains the opportunity for individuals to opt-in to a personal medical leave policy for up to six weeks.
While Senate lawmakers appear to have the two-thirds supermajority needed to override that veto, House lawmakers fell shy of a veto-proof threshold when they held their final vote on the bill. That proves troublesome for next steps toward passage.
“The strong support from both chambers in the Legislature shows what a priority this is for communities across the state,” stated House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero. “Passing this bill into law will make Vermont the eighth state to implement a paid family and medical leave program and is a critical piece in recruiting and retaining a workforce in Vermont. So many Vermont families stay here and so many new residents make Vermont their home because we offer a strong quality of life and strong supports for our families. A paid family and medical leave policy will make Vermont the best place to live, work, raise a family, and grow a business.”
House General Housing and Military Affairs Committee Chair, Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury, said, “In an era where too many Vermonters struggle to save for an emergency fund, a paid family and medical leave policy presents a critical opportunity for Vermont to take action on our shared commitment to address the wage gap and improve the lives of working families. Paid family leave puts more money in the pockets of working Vermonters, cultivates economic growth, and helps our state prosper.”
The legislation relies on a 0.2% payroll tax on most Vermont workers to fund up to 12 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a newborn or an adoption, or up to eight weeks of leave to care for an ailing family member.
Senate lawmakers insisted on stripping the provision that would have allowed paid leave for personal illness, because it required a larger payroll tax of 0.55%, according to reports.
The compromise legislation would allow workers to opt in for a paid leave benefit for personal illness, by voluntarily signing on to a higher payroll deduction.
Many Republicans, however, say the compromise measure is still more than many Vermonters can afford, according to Vermont Public Radio. And while they say they support the voluntary paid leave program endorsed by the governor, they say Vermonters shouldn’t be forced into participating.
“Many of us hear from our constituents of exactly how difficult it is to afford to live in Vermont,” St. Johnsbury Rep. Scott Beck said. “And at this point in time to dig into Vermonters’ pockets, working Vermonters’ pockets … just does not feel like the right thing to do.”
According to a release, Vermont Democratic Party Chair Terje Anderson added: “Paid medical and family leave will have a tangible impact on the lives of people and families across the state and I’m very excited to see it move forward. However, Phil Scott has continued to indicate that he opposes the bill. In spite of his constant reiteration of the need to make Vermont more affordable to working families, Governor Scott continues to oppose measures that would support working and middle-class Vermonters. It is time for Governor Scott to put action behind his rhetoric and sign this bill into law.”
