All of the city’s legislative districts will change under the redistricting maps approved by the Vermont House of Representatives last week.
While three of the four districts will be largely similar — and completely contained within the city — under the new configuration, Rutland 5-1, the northeast quadrant, is merged with a portion of Rutland Town and renamed Rutland 4.
The proposal now goes to the Senate and, ultimately, to Gov. Phil Scott for approval.
It is a change city and town leadership has fought against, but Mayor David Allaire said Monday the fight appears to be over.
“It looks like the task has been done by the Legislature,” he said. “They do have the final say, as much as we don’t like it.”
Allaire and City Clerk Henry Heck both testified before lawmakers, arguing for a configuration that would have more closely matched the existing boundaries.
“It fell on deaf ears,” he said. “I guess this is the way they’ve addressed the population change in Rutland County. ... It’s unfortunate but it’s a fait accompli.”
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, who sounded warning bells about what redistricting could mean for the city early on, also said maintaining four city districts had become a lost cause. He noted that the House voted 129-13 to approve the map. Only two members of the Rutland delegation voted against it, and Notte, despite his lobbying, ultimately was one of the “yes” votes alongside fellow city representatives Mary Howard and Larry Cupoli.
“At the end of the day, I wasn’t thrilled with the districts,” he said. “I would vastly prefer Rutland City to have four Rutland City districts.”
Notte said that looking at the population numbers and how the process was carried out and applied across the state, he had to accept that the outcome was fair despite how unhappy he was with it.
“It was almost like, I don’t want to say a false hope, but I thought we had a strong argument when our Board of Civil Authority map was so similar to one of the maps the commission proposed,” he said.
Notte said the effort’s downfall came when members of the Legislature said they wanted to avoid deviations of more than 5% from the threshold population for a district. Keeping four city districts would have required an 8% deviation, and Notte said no other districts under the proposal have deviations that large.
“I recognize their goal was to provide fair representation to every Vermonter and the map they made does that,” he said. “We are in the unfortunate position of being in a city that lost population in a county that lost population.”
Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland City and Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town were the only members of the Rutland County delegation to vote against the proposal. The new district would pit them against each other when they come up for re-election this year, and Fagan said it will create problems for the district’s members.
“The city and the town still have trouble working together,” Fagan said. “It will be very difficult for a representative in that district to represent both.”
Fagan said he was not ready to say whether he wanted to be that representative.
“I’ll let everybody know in a few weeks, and we’ll leave it at that,” he said.
Terenzini could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
Meanwhile. Fagan and Notte both said the city needs to work on reversing the demographic trends that brought it to this point.
“The city has really got to undertake an effort to build itself population-wise,” Fagan said. “To do that, we need housing and we need child care.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
