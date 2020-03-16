The House passed two bills late Friday aimed at curbing the economic impact the coronavirus outbreak may have on businesses and workers.
Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, a member of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee, said in an interview Monday the bills were H.681 and H.742.
H.681 tweaks the rules around unemployment insurance, allowing for people impacted by COVID-19, to draw benefits, while H.742 eases health-care bureaucracy.
“Businesses that are affected by COVID-19, their employees are eligible for unemployment benefits. This is for people who need to self-quarantine or people who’ve tested positive, or those who need to care for people that have been affected by the virus,” said Jerome. “It doesn’t affect the businesses’ unemployment insurance rating.”
She said the House voted unanimously to pass the bills.
“Most votes that go through the House are unanimous, there’s a handful, the famous ones, they’re split, but most times people are working together,” she said. “In this instance, the House is a solid, unified body, everybody wants to do what’s best for Vermonters.”
The bills will need to go through the Senate next, though it’s not in session this week. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, said in an interview Monday that’s not a problem and was planned for among Legislative leaders and the governor’s office. She said lawmakers are still waiting on information and action from the federal government which might cause the state bills to be tweaked.Jerome said business owners she’s spoken to are concerned.
“I’ve had a few reach out to me, they’re very, very worried,” she said, noting the overall picture around relief for businesses is uncertain. “It’s unclear, especially with tourism businesses that are independent, small businesses. No one had COVID-19 at the business and they’re not taking care of a sick person, but there’s no work because people have been told not to go out.”
She said people should ask their banks if they have concerns about loans and the like.
“People need to know if there’s any financial problems they need to go to their banks and talk to their banks about their loans or their payments or their mortgages, and that banks need to work with their customers,” she said. “There’s so much uncertainty at so many different levels, starting with the business, your customers, your kids, there’s just so much uncertainty right down the line.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County, has been delivering addresses on Facebook. He gave one Sunday noting that the Department of Labor has issued some orders freeing up unemployment insurance.
“We know that some people will be out of work because businesses, especially small businesses may close as a result of COVID-19 and either customer base drying up or some other financial pressures,” said Ashe. “The executive order allows for individuals to collect unemployment without it penalizing the business if the person has been unemployed as a result of a business closure related to COVID-19. It also allows people to collect benefits if they are themselves at home at the direction of a medical provider because of either showing symptoms or are likely to be carrying COVID-19.”
Ashe said those not normally involved with unemployment insurance haven’t been forgotten.“People who work for themselves, either as independent contractors or who are self-employed, they do not have the luxury, under normal circumstances, of falling back on the unemployment system if they don’t have any more work, yet they still have bills to pay, and we are mindful of that and will try to devise strategies to address their specific needs,” Ashe said. “And so, I want to be very clear that while many of the proposals you’re hearing publicly relate to conventional employers and employees, we have not forgotten all of the people who are self-employed or independent contractors who are going to need financial relief in these very challenging days ahead.”
