Republican Gov. Phil Scott has been sent the General Assembly’s budget a little sooner than usual, with urging from the speaker of the House that he act on it as soon as possible, given the state of the housing crisis.

“I urge Governor Scott to sign the budget without delay,” stated Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-South Burlington, in a Tuesday news release. “The budget before the governor has money that can be immediately allocated to communities in all 14 counties, including funding for transitional housing programs that are needed as soon as possible. Many housing and service providers have stated there is a critical need for additional staff and there are funds in the budget that would allow for wage increases and the hiring of additional personnel.

