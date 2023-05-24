Republican Gov. Phil Scott has been sent the General Assembly’s budget a little sooner than usual, with urging from the speaker of the House that he act on it as soon as possible, given the state of the housing crisis.
“I urge Governor Scott to sign the budget without delay,” stated Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-South Burlington, in a Tuesday news release. “The budget before the governor has money that can be immediately allocated to communities in all 14 counties, including funding for transitional housing programs that are needed as soon as possible. Many housing and service providers have stated there is a critical need for additional staff and there are funds in the budget that would allow for wage increases and the hiring of additional personnel.
She said, “I am calling on the governor to act expeditiously, delivering critical aid to Vermonters in need of support and those that work every day to support them.”
Scott has until Saturday to sign, veto or let pass into law, the budget.
“Yes, they decided to deliver it much earlier than is typical,” stated Jason Maulucci, Scott’s press secretary, in an email on Wednesday. “The vast majority of dollars in the budget are effective July 1, so in many cases there is no practical difference on when we receive it. Because of the length of the budget and the very thorough review process it undergoes once we receive it, it typically takes the full five days to finalize action. We will aim to do so prior to Saturday, but it’s a tough timeline for how thorough our process is.”
Many lawmakers are bracing for a veto, which the Legislature likely would attempt to override. Whether there are enough votes for that remains to be seen, given that the budget passed the House 90-53, with six legislators absent.
Some of those who voted “no” were Democrats and Progressives who aren’t happy with the fact that the budget doesn’t extend an expanded General Assistance Housing Program, which has been housing thousands of people throughout the pandemic in hotels and motels who’d otherwise be homeless.
Many advocates for the homeless fear a “humanitarian disaster” should the hotel program end soon.
As of last week, there were 1,800 households receiving vouchers statewide. On June 1, about 760 households will no longer be eligible. Come July 1, another 1,100 won’t be getting vouchers.
In Rutland City, there are plans to find other accommodations for as many of these folks as possible, but officials admit that some people will soon be looking for places to pitch tents.
Rep. Conor Casey, D-Montpelier, is among the Democrats who voted “no” on the budget. He said Wednesday that he likes the spending plan overall, that it’s got good mid-term and long-term housing solutions, but the short-term is where it’s lacking.
“I don’t want this to be adversarial, these (other lawmakers) are my friends these are people I’ve worked with for years, I appreciate that, but I think we have more levers to pull than we’re using, and there’s no question in my mind the vast majority of the blame lies at the feet of the governor for not having an exit plan when the hotel program was established,” he said.
Krowinski also appeared to put blame at the feet of the governor.
“Several federally funded programs designed to assist Vermonters during the pandemic and ongoing recovery were intended as temporary support systems. One such program, the motel program, has been instrumental in supporting Vermonters. However, we knew that it would not be available in perpetuity,” she stated in the release. “For nearly two years, we have asked the governor and his administration to present a plan to address the transition of people from the motel program into other housing. No comprehensive plan has ever been presented and now municipalities across the state are forced to manage this transition on their own.”
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, and House Assistant Majority Leader Development and Strategy, said Wednesday that at this stage the budget can’t change before the governor makes a decision. If he vetoes it, and the Legislature fails to override the veto, the budget process begins anew. Notte said that if there isn’t a budget come the new fiscal year on July 1, it could be quite damaging to the state overall.
He said lawmakers are talking about what good the budget does, and what the ramifications will be should it fail. Many legislators are waiting right now to see what Scott will do by Saturday.
