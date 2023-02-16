Questions kept coming back to housing for the city’s aldermanic candidates on Wednesday.
Eight of the 11 candidates for eight Board of Aldermen seats attended a forum held at PEGTV and housing emerged as the most discussed topic, coming up in response to questions about public safety and economic development.
An unusually large number of seats are in play this year, with six terms expired and two more seats having been vacated mid-term. Challengers Alex Adams, John Cioffi Jr., John McCann, Kiana McClure and Sherri Prouty are on the ballot alongside Aldermen Joe Barbagallo, Thomas DePoy, William Gillam and Alderwoman Carrie Savage for the six two-year seats. Alderman Larry Cupoli and former state senator Cheryl Hooker are running for the two unexpired terms. Barbagallo, Cioffi and Prouty were absent from the forum.
While the first question was about public safety and crime, housing quickly figured into the discussion, with Gillam arguing that infrastructure and housing improvements were a key part of helping high-crime neighborhoods.
“Once we start tearing down the old houses that need to be torn down ... the crime will start to move out,” he said.
Hooker said housing affects public safety on the law enforcement side, in that the city would need places for prospective police officers to live as the department tries to address a staffing gap, and among the population that would be law-abiding if not faced with other struggles.
“If people are permanently housed, then they feel more secure,” she said. “They have time to go out and look for a job rather than just finding a place to sleep at night.”
McCann said the difficulties faced by landlords also factors into the situation, saying he knows one property owner who, after a bad experience with a tenant, decided it was easier to leave a unit vacant.
“I struggle seeing that because someone would be living there,” he said.
McCann advocated for a city program to help get units like that fixed up and back on the market.
Adams talked about the need to develop “tiered housing” that would include options for people starting out, people experiencing upward mobility and established professionals looking to relocate to the city.
Savage said more housing downtown would dovetail with the efforts the city has used ARPA money to support, like the relocation of the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum and the development of The Hub.
Airbnb was specifically called out in a question about housing, prompting McClure to describe losing an apartment when the building was sold, and the new owner converted it onto an Airbnb. She said she was lucky to find a new place before she would have had to move back in with her parents, and that if her parents had not lived in the area she would have been at risk of homelessness.
“I think it’s something that requires oversight from the city to make sure there aren’t more Airbnbs on the market for overnight rental than there are apartments,” she said.
Other candidates said they weren’t sure what the city could or should actually do to restrict Airbnbs, but Cupoli suggested other areas where Rutland could bring regulations to bear.
“There are a multitude of properties in the city that are in really tough shape,” he said. “The rents are being collected but the money’s not being reinvested. ... Maybe we should have some ordinance or something a little more strict with these people to make sure they’re doing their due diligence with the properties they own.”
DePoy said it was a problem that there was no real follow-up once an apartment gets a certificate of occupancy.
“The building inspector does what he can and maybe we need to look at more enforcement,” he said.
