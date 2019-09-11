A new report recommends the city be choosy about what sort of housing development it allows.
“Rutland needs better housing, but not more housing,” the report by I Squared Community Development Consulting reads.
The report, an update to I Squared’s earlier analysis of the housing market which served as the basis for the Northwest neighborhood revitalization project, recommends turning vacant lots from demolition over to neighbors rather than developers when possible and to avoid supporting investors who will cut up large properties to make “low-grade” rental housing.
“That said, some new development is in order,” the report reads. “This development should focus on raising the bar with high-quality housing product that meets fills underserved market niches and assists in promoting economic development objectives for the City.”
The report says that the housing market has shown good progress, with sales volume doubling since 2011 while prices have remained level.
“The reason why an increase in volume has not resulted in an increase in sales is right here,” said Sean Sargeant, an appraiser who tracks local real estate trends, as he poked his finger at a graph showing sales versus inventory. “We were selling 320 a year. There were 800 on the market. That’s almost a 30-month supply in 2011. Increased volume is going to lead to an increase in prices when inventory drops to 8 to 10 months.”
Sargeant said the ratio of inventory to sales puts the region at a 12-month supply and falling, meaning prices are likely to start rising soon.
“Consumers appear less satisfied with the rental market, however,” the report reads. “While rents have held steady (and actually declined somewhat after adjusting for inflation in Rutland City) and the rental vacancy rate is fairly healthy, employers and workers voiced strong opinions that good-quality rental housing is hard to find — and for many hard to afford.”
The report notes evidence of a market for “higher-end” rentals in the city and an improvement of the city’s image. Steve Costello, one of the organizers of the regional marketing initiative, said that people drawn to the city by the campaign have bought homes, but he knows there is interest in higher-quality rentals.
“I’ll speak for myself personally — I’m getting old,” he said. “I don’t like shoveling my driveway. I don’t like mowing my lawn. ... If there were high-quality condominiums downtown, I’d buy one in a minute. ... I’ve had this conversation with a lot of people — that’s something they’re interested in.”
Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said he was still digesting the report and that it was too early to make policy proposals based on it.
“The big takeaway is we certainly don’t seem to have changed from where we were when this was done,” he said. “There’s still plenty of housing stock in Rutland County and the challenge continues to be demand.”
Duffy and Mayor David Allaire both said they were pleased that the report indicated the investments in the Northeast neighborhood were paying off.
“The Northwest neighborhood project has reached an end,” Allaire said. “There are some thoughts about whether we want to start a new project and what that would be.”
One suggestion in the report is increased attention to the Southwest neighborhood.
“I think that’s an idea with some legs,” Allaire said. “There are pockets close to the downtown that I think need some work.”
