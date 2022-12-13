The Housing Trust of Rutland County wants to buy the last chunk of the former College of St. Joseph campus.
Heritage Family Credit Union announced on Tuesday that the Housing Trust had signed a 90-day option to purchase the western campus, a relatively undeveloped parcel that was not part of the deal when Casella Waste Systems announced it was buying the main campus in September.
Housing Trust Executive Director Mary Cohen said they hope to build a mixture of market-rate and affordable housing on the site. First, she said, they will need to line up funding and do a historical preservation review and environmental work.
“Heritage Family has already done quite a bit of that work,” she said. “There’s probably an archaeology study and maybe a traffic study to be done.”
Cohen also said a redevelopment study funded by the city earlier this year also will inform the due diligence work.
The proposed purchase price has not been disclosed. The parcel is roughly 30 acres and has five buildings — the historic Clementwood Mansion, the carriage house and three others.
“They’re not worthy of names,” Heritage CEO Matt Levandowski said of the other three buildings. “They’re like cottages.”
Levandowski said it would be good to see the Housing Trust “create a whole vibrant community” on the property, and the credit union was looking forward to having the campus completely off its books.
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. Heritage, the mortgage holder of the property, took possession of the campus the following February after an unsuccessful effort by the trustees to turn it into an “innovation center.”
The city bought the athletic center in 2021, having already leased it since the college closed, turning it into the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
A $50 million plan by Heartland Communities of America to convert the property into a 175-unit senior living facility was announced in 2020 but fell apart when the developer missed its deadline to purchase the property in late 2021.
Casella bought the main campus to use as administrative offices, a training center and employee housing.
The Housing Trust already had been working on the redevelopment study of the campus at the time the Casella deal was announced, and subsequently shifted its focus to the western campus.
Mayor David Allaire said he had been indirectly involved with discussions regarding the property and that development of mixed-rate housing was exactly what city government wanted to see there.
“We want to be supportive,” he said. “If there are going to be grants, if they’re trying to assess some state money, we may assist in that. Certainly, the permitting process — there are all sorts of ways we can help.”
