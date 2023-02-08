The Housing Trust of Rutland County is hoping to break ground on its next major project later this year.
Executive Director Mary Cohen said the financing for its project on Columbian Avenue is not completely lined up, but took a major leap forward this week when the organization received $3.9 million from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board.
The Housing Trust has owned 194, 196 and 198 Columbian Ave. for several years, operating nine units there. It has options on 200 Columbian Ave. — a boarded-up, city-owned building — and 202-208 Columbian Ave., an empty lot owned by John Ruggiero. Cohen said the trust plans to refurbish the first two properties, redevelop the abandoned one and build an addition on the empty lot, bringing the entire development to a total of 22 units.
The property will be rebranded as “East Creek Commons,” Cohen said, due to its proximity to both the creek and the Creek Path.
The overall project is estimated to cost $11.2 million. Cohen appeared before the Board of Aldermen on Monday saying the VHCB had asked her whether there was likely to be any support from the city.
“By saying I would ask, it did make our application a little bit more competitive,” she told the board, which unanimously voted to have the Finance Committee discuss how much and from where the city might contribute.
Cohen said Wednesday that the trust hopes to break ground in October, but still has to line up all the financing and complete the environmental assessments. She said some potential contamination sources already had been identified.
“GE’s right next door,” she said. “There was a dry cleaner across the street where that florist was. ... We have to test and there’ll be clean-up dollars.”
The funding was part of a total of $23.3 million in VHCB grants announced this week.
The other grants were $3 million for 85 apartments at City Place in Burlington; $3.8 million for a 21-bedroom shelter and office space in Hyde Park; $7.94 million for 72 affordable apartments in St. Albans; $641,482 for six apartments in a historic building in downtown Bradford; $2.6 million for 26 condominiums in Shelburne; and $1 million for the NeighborWorks Homeownership Centers around the state to help 21 people buy houses; $300,000 for Habitat for Humanity chapters to build 12 new homes; and $50,000 for a statewide program to help eligible homebuyers with closing costs.
Also announced this week was a total of $12.6 million in grants from the state’s Healthy Homes Initiative to improve water infrastructure at manufactured home communities.
The biggest of the awards in Rutland County was $686,625 for the Windy Hollow Mobile Home Park Cooperative in Castleton to improve its drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems.
Haven Meadows Mobile Home Park in Fair Haven and Mussey Street Mobile Home Park in Rutland received $40,000 each for water infrastructure needs assessments; and Pine Tree Estates in Brandon got $31,500 to design upgrades to its wastewater system.
