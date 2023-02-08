Columbian Avenue
The Housing Trust of Rutland County will rehabilitate nine apartments in historic buildings it owns on Columbian Avenue, shown here, as well as acquire an adjacent building and empty lot to create new apartments.

The Housing Trust of Rutland County is hoping to break ground on its next major project later this year.

Executive Director Mary Cohen said the financing for its project on Columbian Avenue is not completely lined up, but took a major leap forward this week when the organization received $3.9 million from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board.

