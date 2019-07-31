The Immaculate Heart of Mary school building would find new life under a plan by the Housing Trust of Rutland County.
The trust plans to convert the Lincoln Avenue building into 19 units of affordable housing while adding another three units to the Tuttle Building once it has found new office space. The plan was laid out Wednesday before the Community and Economic Development Committee, which voted unanimously to have the city apply for a $750,000 state grant upon the agency's behalf. That vote goes to the full Board of Aldermen for ratification next week.
The grant is part of an overall $8 million funding effort.
"I think it will be a tremendous benefit to the whole community," Mayor David Allaire said, noting that the building had been vacant for some time. "I think this is an appropriate use. I think it's in a neighborhood that will support the function there."
Elisabeth Kulas, executive director of the housing trust, said the organization is looking to add units that will operate under the "permanent supportive housing" model, which she said is coming to be considered the preferred approach to homelessness by similar organizations around the country. The theory, she said, is that people cannot address substance abuse, mental illness or unemployment when they don't have a place to sleep, so they are granted leases on apartments and then services are made available but optional.
Kulas said the Trust had been trying to find a place for such units for some time, and had at one point discussed it with Bishop Christopher Coyne. She said Coyne remembered the conversation and mentioned it to the parish of Immaculate Heart of Mary when they discussed what to do with the school building.
Melissa Disorda, the trust's assistant project developer, said the school has 20,000 square feet that they plan to convert into 19 units, 10 of them "micro-units" of about 325 square feet. She said the building needs energy, mechanical and electrical upgrades as well as site work.
"As we all know, a school is a school," she said. "It's an institution. We want to make sure we're transitioning that image from an institution to a home."
She said each unit will have its own kitchen and bathroom while the building will have a communal kitchen, lounges, on-site laundry and offices for health and social service providers.
Partners in the effort include the Rutland Housing Authority, the Vermont State Housing Authority, Rutland Mental Health and the Homelessness Prevention Center, and possibly Green Mountain Power and Rutland Regional Medical Center. Kulas said they hope to begin construction in the fall of 2020.
"There's a lot of pieces to this," she said. "There's a lot of partnerships that are being negotiated right now."
At the Tuttle building, Kulas said the organization has outgrown its 2,500-square-foot office space, roughly doubled in size to 15 staff since they bought the building in 2004. She said they are in the process of looking for office space and will convert the Tuttle building space to two one-bedroom units and an efficiency, joining the 13 apartments already in the building. She said she did not think a commercial tenant would mesh well with the apartments.
The vote was unanimous, but not before a discussion of who should be able to vote. Aldermen William Gillam and Matthew Reveal said that they were members of Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Gillam wondered if they should recuse themselves. Board President Sharon Davis said neither of them had a financial stake in the project and they ultimately decided to vote along with the rest of the committee.
Kulas said the project will have to go through the Act 250 process and that she was working to identify contiguous property owners.
"We will be working with them, and we'll be working with the church because while we're new to the neighborhood, they're not," she said.
