Mary Howard is going back to Montpelier.
The Democratic incumbent won a fourth term representing the city's southwestern district Tuesday, fending off Republican challenger Cynthia Laskevich, 727-484.
Howard campaigned on her experience while Laskevich, who also made an unsuccessful bid for school board earlier this year, was largely unresponsive to media inquiries about her campaign.
It was the only contested race within the city's House delegation. Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, was unopposed for reelection, as was Republican former city Alderman Paul Clifford in the newly created Rutland-4, which includes portions of Rutland Town, and Republican newcomer Eric Maguire for the seat being vacated by Larry Cupoli.
City Clerk Henry Heck said it was a busy day for him and his staff.
"There were some complications, machine-type things," he said. "A machine wasn't charging properly."
Heck said a representative of the manufacturer was in town and able to swap out the machine before it became a major problem.
"The reapportionment reared it's ugly head a little bit," he said, noting that some voters were still learning the hard way that they had new polling places. "It was just difficult. We probably went through 2,000 affirmation slips, where if you didn't bring in your absentee ballot, you have to sign. Some people refused — they were told either sign or you don't get to vote.
In a twist that had him scratching his head, Heck said a handful of voters from surrounding Rutland County towns thought they could drop off ballots in the city.
"It must have been a blood moon," he said. "People were a little confused. It was probably shy of a dozen. but I don't ever remember people dropping ballots off here from other towns."
Heck said that for the most part, he believed the chaos was kept in the background and the experience for most voters was that of a normal election.
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
