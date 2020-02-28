HUBBARDTON — This Town Meeting Day, voters in Hubbardton will be looking at a budget of $1,185,127, a projected decrease of 3.35%.
Of that budget, highway department spending is $686,913 of which $504,060 will be raised by taxes. Town government expenses are $269,626 of which $76,851 will be raised by taxes.
Other items up for voter approval include $30,000 for construction of a pole barn to house town equipment and a new $250,000 pump truck for the volunteer fire department to be funded using the fire equipment replacement fund, grants and a three-year loan not to exceed $165,000.
Voters will also be asked to approve paving on St. John Road in 1/2-mile increments over the next two-years at a cost of $120,000 per 1/2 mile to be financed over the next three years.
There are no contested races.
Hubbardton is a part of the Slate Valley Unified Union School District.
A meeting to act on budgetary articles is scheduled for March 2 at 7 p.m. at the town hall. Voting by Australian ballot to elect officers will be held March 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.
— Jim Sabataso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.