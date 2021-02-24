In Hubbardton, the proposed budget is nearly flat at $1,214,668. The public safety budget is up about $75,000, largely due to an equipment loan and an increase in the contract with Fair Haven Rescue. That jump is balanced out by the highway budget, which is down about $81,000.
Also on the ballot is an article asking voters if they wish to eliminate office of town auditor.
No races are contested.
