PITTSFORD — The Hubbardton constable has lost his law enforcement certification because he can’t handle a gun.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted unanimously — with some abstentions — Thursday morning to summarily suspend the certification of Constable Floyd Morey for failure to complete firearms training. The certification may be reinstated if he completes the training, which he said he intends to do.

