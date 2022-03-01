HUBBARDTON — Voters approved all ballot articles related to the budget.
All other ballot items passed, including a proposal to purchase Castleton Village School from the Salte Valley unified School District for $1. The town has an 11% interest in the property.
In the race for a three-year seat on the Select Board, incumbent Robert Gibbs defeated Marissa Nemergut 98 to 31.
A pair of one-year seats on the Select Board went to incumbents James “Jim” Casey and Richard Grabowski, who bested Nemergut. Casey received 97 votes, Grabowski received 87 votes and Nemergut received 28 votes.
