HUBBARDTON — Voters in Hubbardton approved a budget of $1,185,127.
A ballot item asking for $30,000 for construction of a pole barn to house town equipment passed, but was amended not to exceed $40,000.
Another item requesting a $250,000 pump truck for the volunteer fire department to be funded using the fire equipment replacement fund, grants and a three-year loan not to exceed $165,000 passed.
However, a final major item asking for approval to pave St. John Road in 1/2-mile increments over the next two-years at a cost of $120,000 per 1/2 mile to be financed over the next three years failed.
All other articles passed as warned.
— Jim Sabataso
