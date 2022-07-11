Mike Barbieri has been fighting the Battle of Hubbardton for almost half a century.
The 76-year-old Wallingford man was one of about 100 reenactors who made camp at the historic battlefield site and then acted out the Revolutionary War battle over the weekend. When not staging the actual battle, reenactors would demonstrate training drills and various aspects of army camp life during the era and give both formal and impromptu talks on history. The event also features a “sutler’s row” of vendors selling replicas of colonial-era goods as well as some genuine antiques.
Reenactors camp out in period-authentic tents and cook over campfires — though several uniformed members of both sides could be spotted in line to buy burgers, hot dogs and fried dough from a local scout troop. Some women don uniforms and march alongside the men while others tend to the campsites in feminine clothes from the era, asserting themselves off the battlefield.
“No muskets under the tarp,” one woman shouted at a soldier violating etiquette approaching a dining table in the British camp. “Guns go on the gun rack.”
Barbieri said he was inspired to check out the hobby when he and a friend watched a show about reenactments of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.
“We thought, this is great because it’s a combination of history and firearms,” Barbieri said. Barbieri and some fellow enthusiasts formed Ben Whitcomb’s Independent Corps of Rangers, taking their name from a unit that fought at Hubbardton. He said the group does about a half-dozen events a year, though they once would average 15 a season.
“We’ve calmed down,” he said. “We’re growing old.”
Hubbardton, however, is a special spot for reenactors. Barbieri said it is one of the best-preserved historical sites in the country and the only Revolutionary War battlefield were reenactments are possible on the exact spot of the actual battle.
“We’re on a site where history happened,” Barbieri said. “We get to be part of the site rather than tourists. Tourists come to see us.”
The Battle of Hubbardton is the only Revolutionary War battle fought within Vermont’s borders — the British column decimated at the Battle of Bennington was on the road to that town when the Americans attacked.
The Battle was part of the Northern Campaign of 1777. Having chased the Americans out of Canada the previous year, British General John Burgoyne planned to sweep down Lake Champlain, capture Albany, link up with British forces in New York City and cut the New England colonies off from their compatriots in the south.
Standing in the way was Fort Ticonderoga, which had been captured early in the war by Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys. The Continental Army took possession of the fort but failed to prepare for an overland attack and found their position untenable at the British advanced in the summer of 1777. American troops used the cover of night on July 5 to evacuate the fort over a pontoon bridge that connected it to Mount Independence in Vermont.
With the British army and German mercenaries in pursuit, a force of 2,000 Continentals and militia fought a rearguard action in Hubbardton to give the main American force time to escape. The battle was a British victory in that they held the field and inflicted serious casualties on the defenders, the main American force escaped and was part of the army that defeated the British later that year at Saratoga, considered the turning point of the Revolution.
Paul Novotny, 59, of Clifton Park, New York, portrayed a British officer and said he had been a reenactor almost as long as Barbieri. He said he was always interested in history and was caught up by living near Saratoga during the nation’s bicentennial. He said the American Revolution is his favorite period of history.
“I like the politics about it,” he said. “It’s interesting how things go, how they handed different situations. It was a world-changing time.”
Barbieri and Novotny both spoke of the camaraderie among reenactors — with a side of friendly rivalry between those portraying the Americans and the British — and of the difficulty of attracting new and young people to a hobby they say has about a $2,000 buy-in for replica clothes and weaponry. “We’ve had a couple of new members over the last few years,” Barbieri said. “They’re in their 30s and 40s. A 19- or 20-year-old, they’re not going to have the money. Or they’re in school. Or they’re into girls. They’re not going to spend the weekend camped out like this.”
The event was clearly a hit with a number of even younger visitors, though. Ten-year-old Wesley Reynolds of Mendon, a first-time visitor to the event, beamed as he departed the battleground Sunday in the coat, vest and hat of a Continental officer.
“They said if it’s just white like this,” he said, indicating the blue jacket’s wide, white lapel, “you’re from the northern part of the colonies; and if there’s a red stripe, you’re from the southern part of the colonies.”
White said his education that day had also included colonial spices and sleeping arrangements and how poached eggs were cooked in bacon fat in an army camp.
“The 18th century — I love the clothing and what happened,” he said. “I find it fascinating.”
