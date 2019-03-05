HUBBARDTON — With no contested races, voters approved a $111,094 sum to be raised by taxes to support a proposed town budget of $280,969, as well as a purchase of the Barr Park LLC property on 2000 Monument Hill Road for use as a new town recreational space. The town will also purchase a new John Deere Loader for $134,900 with money from the Highway Surplus and Highway Equipment Replacement Fund.
Ninety percent of the winter rental loader fees will go to the rebate toward the five-year lease, which drops the cost to $118,760.
— Kate Barcellos
