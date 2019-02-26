HUBBARDTON — Voters will be asked to approve $111,094 to be raised by taxes to support a proposed town budget of $280,969.
Voters will also be asked to support the purchase of the Barr Park LLC property on 2000 Monument Hill Road for use as a new town recreational space.
A proposed new John Deere Loader would cost $134,900 from the Highway Surplus and Highway Equipment Replacement Fund, and 90-percent of the winter rental loader fees will go to the rebate toward the five-year lease, which drops the cost to $118,760.
The Barr Park Property LLC spans 200.3 acres of undeveloped land, and would cost $125,000, and documents indicated grants, donations, and awards would be applied to the price.
Any remaining cost of the property would be raised by taxes, should the voters approve.
A “Public Safety” Fund will receive $174,005, and $173,905 of that amount would be raised by taxes.
The Public Works department will receive $38,992, with $34,992 raised in taxes, and the voters will be asked to approve $636,500 for the town equipment fund.
A total of $10,000 is proposed for addition to the Bridge Repair and Highway Safety Reserve Fund, while $20,000 could be allocated to the Highway Equipment Replacement Reserve Fund.
The budget also suggests the town eliminate the auditor position.
There are no contested races this year in Hubbardton, and the town auditor, town agent, and town grand juror seats remain without candidates.
The floor meeting is scheduled at the Town Hall on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. to vote on expenditures, and on Tuesday, March 5, starting at 10 a.m. to vote on town officers.
— Kate Barcellos
