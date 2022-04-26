The Mentor Connector is bidding farewell to its executive director.
After seven years leading the Rutland County nonprofit, Chris Hultquist plans to depart at the end of this month. Hultquist is taking a position as executive director at High Horses, a therapeutic horseback riding organization in Wilder.
Founded in 2004, the Mentor Connector brings together local youth and adults in one-on-one mentoring opportunities and other programs, as well as offers a wide range of prevention and intervention services to support youth.
During his tenure as director, Hultquist helped grow the organization and raised its profile in the Rutland region by increasing staff capacity and launching new programs to better serve the changing needs of youth in the community.
“We’ve grown dramatically over the past seven years,” he said, noting the organization’s annual budget has increased from around $87,000 to nearly $1 million.
That growth, he said, has allowed the Mentor Connector to serve more youth and expand its programs beyond mentoring.
In recent years, the organization has grown to include family and group mentoring programs.
For the past six years, it has partnered with local stakeholders, schools, the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County and statewide group Vermont Afterschool to create the Rutland Youth Coalition, now a collection of nearly 50 organizations working to expand programming for Rutland County youth.
Hultquist also oversaw the development of a “basic center” program to help meet the immediate needs of runaway and homeless youth and their families, as well as launched a transitional living program to support homeless youth as they transition to a self-sufficient life.
“The needs of youth have dramatically changed over the past seven years,” he said, adding the mental health crisis young people are experiencing predates the pandemic.
In Mentor Connector programs alone, he said, the number of young people living with trauma has nearly quadrupled in the past five years.
“A lot of youth who are referred to us, they’re connected to DCF (the Department for Children and Families). Their family is struggling, they’re struggling, they’re dealing with homelessness, addictions, trauma across the board,” he said.
Hultquist cited helping to create the countywide coalition as one of his proudest achievements while at the Mentor Connector.
“The whole point of building that coalition … is really to connect the dots,” he said.
Another point of pride for Hultquist was the creation of a counseling department within the Mentor Connector to help address the lack of mental health supports in the area.
He noted some young people have to wait as long as six month to receive counseling.
“We are a mental health desert in Rutland County,” he said. “We have a very low counselor-to-population rate,” he said.
Hultquist said the organization developed a model to enhance clinical services in the area by recruiting recent graduates of clinical programs to work in Rutland for two years.
He said the model takes a holistic approach that goes beyond traditional hour-long office-based sessions.
“We actually really work closely with breath work, body work and animal-assisted work,” he said. “That is really where the future of mental health is going.”
As he departs, Hultquist said he’s optimistic about the Mentor Connector’s future.
“The organization is poised to just continue to bring pieces together,” he said. “At the heart and soul of the Mentor Connector is that ‘connector’ piece. It’s making those mentor matches but then beyond that it really is connecting young people to the resources of the region.”
Melissa Paradee, president of the Mentor Connector’s board of directors, said she was sad to see Hultquist go, but was excited for him in his new position.
“We will certainly feel the impact here without him,” she said.
Paradee described Hultquist as energetic, conscientious and a “great listener.”
She said she appreciated his open mindedness and willingness to push the organization forward.
“Chris just sees that we can do it and pushes in that direction, and he gets everyone on board with his energy,” she said.
Paradee added Hultquist was also a “good friend.”
“He’s just been an incredible person to work with,” she said.
Meanwhile, Paradee said the search for a new executive director was underway.
“We certainly want that dynamic energy to continue and for Chris’ legacy to continue and for somebody to be able to pick up where Chris has left off,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.