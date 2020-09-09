The chairwoman of the General Committee said Wednesday she will not schedule a meeting to discuss a referendum on the Rutland High School mascot.
The Board of Aldermen voted 7-3 Tuesday to have the committee talk about putting a non-binding question on the future of the mascot on the March ballot.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, the committee chairwoman, said Wednesday that the meeting won’t happen.
“I do not intend to call that meeting until I am compelled to do so,” she said.
Humphrey said she was following the example set last year by then-Alderman Scott Tommola when, as the committee’s chairman, he declined to schedule a meeting on implicit bias training after the board voted to hold one. Tommola, who lost his bid for re-election this year and was replaced by Humphrey at the head of the committee, said he did not want to run “a circus-like meeting with personal agendas and sideshows.”
“I don’t feel it belongs at the Board of Aldermen,” said Humphrey, maintaining the position she took during the debate Tuesday. “It’s a school board discussion, a school board discussion. ... It’s not my role or the Board of Aldermen’s role to decide that.”
The school’s nickname was changed from the “Red Raiders” to the “Raiders” several years ago and a Native American Chief mascot and logo was replaced with an arrowhead logo. Advocates for changing the mascot argue that the continued use of Indigenous imagery and the implications of the “Raider” name invoke racist stereotypes.
While the discussion was happening at the School Board, several on the Board of Aldermen argued for the question to be put to the general public, though there were others who, like Humphrey, questioned whether it was the board’s place to be involved.
The board uses committee meetings to avoid bogging the regular meetings of the full board down in debate. Issues are referred to committees which then make recommendations which the full board may act on. The board’s rules of order, which are separate from the charter and ordinances, leave scheduling at the discretion of the chairperson and say that referrals become void if no meeting is held for two years issues.
Meetings can be compelled by a two-thirds vote of the board or by the board president. Reached Wednesday evening, Board President Matt Whitcomb said he needed to talk to Humphrey and fully understand her position.
“If I’m being completely honest, I’m not surprised at the initial reaction to not want to call a meeting and the referral to Alderman Tommola,” Whitcomb said, continuing that it crossed his mind during the debate Tuesday that this could happen and that the two situations were “fundamentally similar.”
Whitcomb said he hoped the board could come to an agreement of the value of conversation and that he believes the aldermen should serve as “thought leaders” in the community.
“It is important we discuss implicit bias ... as well as what the mascot means to the community,” he said.
Humphrey said that in making her decision, she consulted the coverage of Tommola’s refusal.
“Multiple folks indicated it is up to the chair to call the meeting,” she said. “If I have to have conversation with the city attorney, I am prepared to do so.”
