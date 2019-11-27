In celebration of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, more than 30 downtown businesses and organizations will kick off the holiday season at the annual Downtown Rutland Holiday Stroll.
Organized by the Downtown Rutland Partnership, the event features stops throughout downtown that include sales, giveaways, tastings, exhibits and activities. The Stroll begins at 9 a.m. with offers occurring at varying times during the course of the day. In 2018, more than 1,000 people attended with even more expected this year.
“Our hope is for people to begin the holiday season thinking about the small businesses that make up their community,” said Steve Peters, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership. “After time spent feasting with family and friends, it’s a good excuse to get out of the house and get into the spirit.”
Family activities will include a free screening of “The Grinch” at 10 a.m. at The Paramount Theatre, a chance to meet Santa from 2:30-5 p.m. at the Rutland Free Library and the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. in Depot Park. Plus, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum will hold a story walk, the Rutland Free Library will offer crafts and Phoenix Books will host story time and activities with Llama Llama.
For those looking to get going on their holiday shopping, Downtown Rutland will be the place to be. Sales will range from 10% to 50% off at spots including The Bookmobile, The Gymnasium, Diamonds and More, Home Alternatives, Grow Vermont, Christini N Me Antiques, True Yoga Vermont, Freeman Marcus Jewelers, Frogs and Lilypads and Unlimited Potential Consignment Boutique.
Other businesses will feature a range of discounts and incentives, such as a $10 gift card for every $100 spent at The Curiosity Shop, snacks and prizes at Fruition Fineries, gift wrapping from Born to Dance, hot chocolate, gift wrapping and giveaways at Diamonds and More, free refreshments at Timco Jewelers and Mountain Music, $5 off wellness and immersion rooms at Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center and by one get one half off pizzas at Hop’N Moose Pub.
“The Holiday Stroll is the perfect opportunity to find gifts while treating yourself to a day out in Downtown Rutland,” said Nikki Hindman, Marketing and Events Coordinator at the Partnership. “The decorated windows coupled with the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping always sparks holiday cheer in the community.”
This year’s event will also feature pop up shops from Caledonia Spirits, Urban Angel Boutique, The Herbivore Dinosaur Co., and PURE.original, whose pop-up holiday market on Merchants Row runs throughout the holiday season.
The day’s happenings are not limited to shopping, either. Try tastings and giveaways at Rutland Area Food Co-op, a hot chocolate special at Speakeasy Café and mulled cider at Brix Bistro.
For the full list of participating businesses, the details of their offers and the schedule of events, visit downtownrutland.com.
