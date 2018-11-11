More than 375 customers lost power during the weekend because of stormy conditions, according to a spokeswoman for Green Mountain Power.
Kristen Kelly said 377 customers in Rutland County lost power at some point between 6 p.m. Friday, when wet snow was the issue, and midnight on Saturday, when wind was the problem.
With 121 customers affected, Ira was hardest hit by the wind, Kelly said.
Kelly said it was the third storm to which GMP responded in the last three weeks.
“It was a great restoration effort with crews working through the night. We’d planned for possible outages because we closely track the weather,” Kelly said.
GMP officials said 13,800 people lost power statewide and that the power was all restored by early on Sunday.
