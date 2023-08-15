An ensemble of voices rang through the Champlain Valley Exposition Center in Essex Junction as the Adult and Teen Challenge Choir sang in a circle surrounding the crowd. When they finished, each held up a sign displaying how long they had been sober. One man held a sign that read five days.

This is how the second annual Coming Together Substance Use Addiction Summit began on Friday. The summit offered a space for nonprofits, law enforcement, government agencies, and people affected by substance use disorder to talk about addiction in Vermont and ways to address the epidemic.

