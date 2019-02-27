Mayoral hopeful Michel Messier talked about a lot of big ideas Wednesday, while Mayor David Allaire talked about how the city is run.
The duo met at PEG-TV for a live debate ahead of next week’s election. It was hard to spot philosophical differences between the candidates. Both said they would vote “yes” on the city and school budgets, as well as the two bonds on the city ballot. The main differences arose in the way they responded to questions put to them by moderator Tom Donahue.
Asked if they would propose a local option tax, Allaire said he was against the idea when Michael Coppinger raised it in the 2017 mayoral race, but that it now appeared to be the only idea anyone has for boosting city revenue that would bring in enough money to make a difference, making it a necessary move if the city hopes to reduce property taxes.
“As much as I would like to see efficiencies in city government ... a lot of the costs are fixed,” he said. “A lot of the things we see on an ongoing basis are hard to reduce.”
Messier talked about the concept of matching use to revenue, such as paying for road work with gas taxes, and about tracking employee time spent on operations versus capital projects, for the duration of his time before Donahue pressed him for a specific answer. He then said he would not propose a local option tax.
Similarly, when asked about what the candidates would do for workforce development, Messier talked about getting “young entrepreneurs” to open stores downtown and about the commercial potential of various technologies. Allaire said the city needed to continue its existing cooperative efforts with the state, build on the city’s strengths in order to make the city attractive to potential employees of local companies and work with local colleges on training programs.
Only when given the chance to rebut Allaire’s statement did Messier suggest working with the colleges to make a “focal point” for medical training to meet that particular workforce need. Later, in his closing remarks, he also said the city needs to “find a way to train and educate the next generation of GE employees.”
When Donahue asked about department heads, Allaire refused to say who he planned to keep or retain, saying the debate was not an appropriate venue for personnel discussions. Messier said he would take “more of a flattening” approach, saying silos went up between different departments when they each have their own office. Messier said he wanted to see if firefighters could serve as flaggers during road projects and find similar efficiencies. Allaire replied that department heads meet every two weeks and do well at finding ways to cooperate.
